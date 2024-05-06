Greater New Orleans, Inc. Wins Award

NEW ORLEANS — From Greater New Orleans Inc.:

Last week, Site Selection, an economic development journal, named Greater New Orleans, Inc. one of the best-performing economic development groups in America for 2023.

Site Selection awarded GNO, Inc. the Mac Conway Award, named for Site Selection founder Mac Conway, a pioneer in economic development. Mac Conway Award recipients are selected based on six criteria: total projects, total investment, total jobs associated with said projects, and per-capita calculations of each metric.

Projects that GNO, Inc., the state, and parish and local partners helped win for Greater New Orleans in 2023 that were considered for the award included:

The award selection team also cited the 2023 Greater New Orleans Jobs Report, a review of hiring trends and forecasts from the key industries in the 10-parish region, developed in partnership between GNO, Inc. and Bank of America.

You can read more about the Mac Conway Award here.