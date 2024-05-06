Greater New Orleans, Inc. Wins Award

NEW ORLEANS — From Greater New Orleans Inc.:
Last week, Site Selection, an economic development journal, named Greater New Orleans, Inc. one of the best-performing economic development groups in America for 2023.
Site Selection awarded GNO, Inc. the Mac Conway Award, named for Site Selection founder Mac Conway, a pioneer in economic development. Mac Conway Award recipients are selected based on six criteria: total projects, total investment, total jobs associated with said projects, and per-capita calculations of each metric.
Projects that GNO, Inc., the state, and parish and local partners helped win for Greater New Orleans in 2023 that were considered for the award included:
- UBE Corporation / Cornerstone Chemical – $500m manufacturing facility for electric vehicle lithium-ion battery components (Jefferson Parish)
- Life for Tyres – $46m tire recycling facility to manufacture sustainable fuels (St. John the Baptist Parish)
- Bunge Loders Croklaan USA – Acquisition of a port-based multi-oil refining facility (Jefferson Parish)
- Agile Cold Storage – $46m automated cold storage facility with warehousing and logistics support (St. Tammany Parish)
- Gulf Wind Technology and Shell – An offshore wind energy research, training, and technology demonstration program (Jefferson Parish)
- Excella, Inc. – Talent hub for artificial intelligence and modernizing IT systems (Orleans Parish)
- United Utility Services – Establishment of national headquarters for a leading utility services provider (Orleans Parish)
- 360Insights – Relocation of U.S. headquarters to New Orleans, for software development and support services (Orleans Parish)
The award selection team also cited the 2023 Greater New Orleans Jobs Report, a review of hiring trends and forecasts from the key industries in the 10-parish region, developed in partnership between GNO, Inc. and Bank of America.
