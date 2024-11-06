Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance & HousingNOLA Respond to Housing Trust Fund Victory

The following is an open letter from Andreanecia Morris, president/chairwoman of the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance and executive director of HousingNOLA on the passage of New Orleans’ Housing Trust Fund:

We are so grateful that the people of New Orleans chose to protect themselves and demand better of their leaders by passing the Housing Trust Fund, which will dedicate 2% of the city’s budget to affordable housing. Not only did voters demonstrate incredible faith, they pushed back against those who tell them to wait, and say ‘not now’ to a crisis that at any moment can turn into a full blown catastrophe. By approving the Housing Trust Fund, the people said no matter what is happening, our leaders must put housing first and invest in our homes, our neighborhoods, and our future.

There is still work to be done. Not only must we prepare to manage this amazing opportunity, we also have to get through the next few weeks and put together a housing investment strategy that deals with sky high insurance, out of control utilities and a damaged housing stock. The good news is, the Housing Trust Fund gives us our own resources to do this. The results of the election say clearly to city leaders that we don’t have to wait on the state or federal government. We can act.

The last 19 years have shown us that while state and federal partners can help, that help can vary wildly. No matter the intent, that assistance requires the people of New Orleans’ needs be the focus. Any measure of success must be rooted in this community becoming stronger and more stable, with more people being able to maintain safe and affordable housing.

At the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance and HousingNOLA, a major indicator of success to us is whether the culture of New Orleans survives, through the people of New Orleans thriving. New Orleans was very clear in its demands last night and we take that as a call to action we will never stop heeding. Many of our leaders, our community partners, and the people who make up these organizations, are ready, willing and able to help us fight for safe, affordable housing for all. We will move forward and make choices that honor the trust that the people of New Orleans showed last night.