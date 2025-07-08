Greater New Orleans Foundation Rallies Aid for Flood Victims

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Greater New Orleans Foundation is calling on supporters to aid recovery efforts in Central Texas following devastating flooding over the July 4 weekend. Drawing on its own history of disaster response after events like Hurricanes Katrina, Ida, and Francine, the foundation is encouraging donations to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which has established a relief fund for affected residents.

President and CEO Andy Kopplin expressed solidarity with Texas communities, emphasizing the importance of community foundations in providing swift support to those in crisis, issuing the following letter:

“Dear Friends of the Greater New Orleans Foundation,

Our hearts go out to our neighbors in Texas as we witness the aftermath of the devastating flooding this past weekend. As a region who knows the impact of disasters all too well, we have often found ourselves gratefully on the receiving end of generous support from friends across the country and world following tragedy.

Everyone has a job in times of disaster. For community foundations, that means raising a fund to support those in need to help them recover and build community resilience. The Greater New Orleans Foundation did it after Hurricanes Katrina and Ida. We did it for the COVID-19 pandemic. And most recently we did it for Hurricane Francine in August 2024.

This time is no different.

For those of you who are interested in helping out with response and recovery efforts in Central Texas, we ask that you consider supporting a partner community foundation working on the front lines. To assist those impacted by the July 4 floods, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has created a fund to support relief and rebuilding efforts. By contributing to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, you ensure that the nonprofits, first responder agencies, and local governments on the ground responding to this disaster have the resources to support those in need.

As always, we are proud to support the leadership of our fellow community foundations and remain committed to quickly responding to the needs of our neighbors,” Kopplin said.

For more ways to donate towards recovery efforts, visit this comprehensive New Orleans Magazine article.