Greater New Orleans Foundation Names Equity Fund Grantees

NEW ORLEANS – On Aug. 5, the Greater New Orleans Foundation (Foundation) opened Black Philanthropy Month with its sixth annual Celebration of Black Philanthropy at the National WWII Museum, honoring Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré. A decorated 37-year Army veteran, Honoré led Joint Task Force Katrina and is recognized as an expert on leadership, homeland security, and disaster response. More than 200 guests attended, ending the evening with a fireside chat between Honoré and veteran journalist Norman Robinson.

Andy Kopplin, Foundation President and CEO. The 2025 Celebration of Black Philanthropy | Greater New Orleans Foundation. Photo by J.R. Thomason.

“When we started planning this year’s event, knowing we would be just a few weeks away from marking 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, we knew immediately that General Honoré was the man we wanted to honor for his leadership of Joint Task Force Katrina,” said Andy Kopplin, Foundation President and CEO. “When Katrina hit, I was serving as the late Governor Kathleen Blanco’s chief of staff, so I got something of an up close and personal opportunity to work with General Honoré. What I remember most about General Honoré is the compassion he had for the people of our City—he saw New Orleanians as brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, babies and grandparents who had been through hell and high water. We needed help, no doubt, but more than anything, General Honoré knew that we needed to be treated with dignity and respect—and he made sure that every soldier, every Red Cross volunteer, every FEMA employee, understood that. I’m proud that we are continuing to do our part to advance equity and opportunity by announcing our 2025 Racial Equity Fund grants. We recognize these grants won’t solve all the challenges we face, but they do allow us to be part of the solution.”

The Foundation also revealed the 2025 grantees of its Greater Together Fund for Racial Equity. The annual event honors Black philanthropists—past and present—whose generosity continues to uplift and strengthen the community. Backed by the Dale Mason Cochran Family Fund, First Horizon Bank, and Hancock Whitney Bank, this year’s celebration also reflected on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The 2025 Celebration of Black Philanthropy | Greater New Orleans Foundation. Photo by J.R. Thomason.

Since launching the Greater Together Fund for Racial Equity in Nov. 2020, the Foundation has awarded over $3.3 million to nonprofits advancing racial justice and building wealth in the African American community. The fund’s creation was supported by over $500,000 in investments from the Foundation.

At the 2024 celebration, the Foundation announced that racial equity work would be a permanent priority. “To support this commitment, it launched the Dr. Norman C. Francis Endowment for Racial Equity with a $2.5 million fundraising goal,” the Foundation said. “Once fully funded, the endowment will allow the Foundation to increase its annual grantmaking by $100,000 or more to nonprofits on the front lines—organizations working to build a more just and equitable world.” The effort honors Dr. Norman C. Francis, described by the Foundation as “one of the most visionary leaders in New Orleans history.”

In the year since the announcement, the endowment has raised more than $750,000, with lead gifts from First Horizon and Hancock Whitney Banks—each giving $250,000 in 2024—and additional support from the Ford Foundation, David & Stephanie Barksdale, Cathy & Walter Isaacson, and other donors.

The Foundation also announced a $250,000 pledge from an anonymous donor, pushing the Fund past $1 million toward its $2.5 million goal. The gift is a challenge grant requiring a dollar-for-dollar community match, which will add $500,000 to the permanent endowment for racial equity. Jeanette Davis-Loeb—Celebration of Black Philanthropy Event Chair, Greater New Orleans Foundation Board Vice Chair, and Chair of the Dr. Norman C. Francis Endowment Committee—was the first to answer the call with a multi-year pledge of $25,000.

“When I joined the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Board in 2019, I came in with a clear purpose: to ensure our Foundation was not only doing more for our community but doing it with us, in partnership and in trust—and to make sure Black New Orleanians know about the good work we are doing, and how to shape it, fund it, and lead it,” said Davis-Loeb. “Last year, we made a powerful commitment: the launch of the Dr. Norman C. Francis Endowment for Racial Equity, with a bold $2.5 million goal. This endowment will ensure that the Foundation can make at least $100,000 in racial equity grants every single year, in perpetuity—in the name of one of the greatest champions our city has ever known. We know that the fight for racial equity is not a moment; it’s a movement, and that’s why the Foundation has made this permanent commitment to support organizations aligned with our equity goals. The Norman C. Francis Endowment for Racial Equity honors not only the living legacy of a remarkable leader, but also the countless freedom fighters, organizers, and everyday people who have carried this work forward. This is how we build the future: together with courage, care, and an unshakable belief in our people.”

The 2025 Celebration of Black Philanthropy | Greater New Orleans Foundation. Photo by J.R. Thomason.

Greater Together Fund for Racial Equity Grantees

The 2025 Greater Together Fund for Racial Equity grant recipients, receiving a total of $175,000, are:

Amistad Research Center

André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts & Cultural Justice

Black Education for New Orleans

Jane Plane Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative

Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights

Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center

New Orleans African American Museum

New Wine Christian Fellowship

People’s Housing+, Inc.

Son of a Saint

St. Mary’s Academy

STEM NOLA

The First 72+

Urban League of Louisiana

