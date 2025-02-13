Greater New Orleans Foundation Assists Nonprofits in Navigating Shifting Funding Landscape

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In addition to advancing charitable giving and leading transformational community projects, the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s strategic priorities include strengthening the nonprofit sector through grantmaking as well as leadership and effectiveness training.

“In times of uncertainty, the role of community foundations is to help provide nonprofits with the information and resources they need to thrive,” said Andy Kopplin, Foundation President and CEO. “To assist our nonprofit partners, the Greater New Orleans Foundation is launching just-in-time virtual workshops and training webinars as well as speeding up our annual grants processes and the payment of endowment distributions to make sure nonprofits have more available cash on-hand. We encourage fund advisors to consider what role they can play—potentially advancing their annual giving— in supporting their favorite organizations as they develop strategies to help them navigate these uncertain times.”

The Foundation’s Nonprofit Leadership and Effectiveness Center is proud to announce our first two virtual workshops and webinars to support nonprofits:

Financial Scenario Planning, Feb. 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm

Strategic plans and organizational budgets are living documents. While nonprofits cannot predict the future, they can begin to anticipate how they would adjust to a variety of major and minor shifts in their original plans and budgets so that they are equipped to make difficult, complex decisions as crises or opportunities arise. Building potential scenarios and back-up plans can give leaders, their staff, boards, and funders the confidence they need to answer these kinds of questions as they maintain operations and continue to deliver their programs.

Session topics will include principles to guide successful financial scenario planning, identifying critical questions and decision points for your nonprofit, and how to use your available tools to undertake financial scenario planning.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. Click here to register. The trainer for this webinar will be Hilda Polanco, CPA, Market Managing Partner, BDO USA LLP.

Setting Organizational Strategy During Uncertain Times, March 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In these early weeks of 2025, nonprofit leaders and staff have received information that could impact the stability of their organizations. We must continually think and act strategically, especially during times of uncertainty and urgency.

Session topics will include the difference between ongoing strategic thinking and strategic planning; how to develop an organization wide strategic framework for more dynamic and responsive planning; naming strategic priorities, framing strategic questions, and establishing strategic goals based on your organization’s purpose and desired impact; and identifying the roles of the executive director, the board, and other organizational stakeholders in strategy.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. Click here to register. Our trainer will be Marla Cornelius, MNA, Nonprofit Leadership, Management, and Board Governance Consultant, Certified Gallup Strengths Coach.