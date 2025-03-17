Greater New Orleans Foundation Announces Philanthropy and Leadership Initiatives

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) continues its century-long mission of strengthening the region through philanthropy, leadership development, and community investment across southeast Louisiana by hosting the GiveNOLA Day and participating in the Investing in Green Infrastructure for Climate Resilience grant program.

GiveNOLA Day 2025: A Community Giving Tradition

GNOF will host the 12th annual GiveNOLA Day on May 6. This 24-hour online giving event supports over 900 nonprofit organizations throughout the region. Since its inception in 2013, GiveNOLA Day has raised more than $64.3 million for local nonprofits, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for charitable giving.

Donors can contribute online throughout the event or participate in early giving from April 28 to May 5. Nonprofit registration began on Feb. 3 with final registration by March 18.

GNOF manages more than 900 charitable funds supporting causes such as housing, disaster relief, education, and workforce development. Past initiatives include the Community Revitalization Fund, which supported the construction of nearly 9,500 housing units post-Hurricane Katrina, and the Gulf Coast Oil Spill Fund, which provided relief following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

In addition to raising funds, GiveNOLA Day also builds awareness for the work of local nonprofits and fosters a culture of philanthropy in the region. This year’s GiveNOLA Day aims to surpass previous fundraising efforts. The event also includes special “Lagniappe Fund” with prizes and matching gifts to further boost donations and incentivize giving throughout the day.

Investing in Green Infrastructure for Climate Resilience

The New Orleans Community Support Foundation, a supporting organization of GNOF, has launched a $1.75 million grant initiative titled “Green Infrastructure for Justice in Southeast Louisiana.” The initiative focuses on addressing environmental vulnerabilities in historically underserved communities through flood mitigation, environmental education, and resilience-building projects.

To ensure measurable impact, GNOF seeks an evaluator or evaluation team to develop a monitoring and assessment framework for the program. Interested applicants must submit proposals by April 13. Green infrastructure solutions, such as rain gardens, permeable pavements, and stormwater management systems, play a crucial role in reducing flood risks in a region prone to extreme weather events.

By integrating sustainable water management solutions, these efforts seek to empower underserved communities, providing both immediate relief and long-term resilience. Beyond grant making, this initiative includes technical assistance, community education, and advocacy efforts to ensure that green infrastructure becomes a central strategy in addressing environmental and social disparities in the region.

Leadership Development for Nonprofit Executives

GNOF also continues to invest in nonprofit leadership through two signature programs: the Executive Director Intensive (EDI) and the Emerging Leaders Program.

Executive Director Intensive (EDI): Sponsored by The Kresge Foundation and The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, the six-month program provides training, peer learning, and strategic development opportunities for 35 nonprofit leaders. Topics include financial sustainability, board governance, and organizational strategy.

Emerging Leaders Program: Designed for professionals aspiring to senior nonprofit roles, this six-month program prioritizes Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) leaders. Participants receive training in equity-centered leadership, financial management, and strategic decision-making.