Great Expectations for This Season of LSU Football

A year ago, LSU’s football team was in the middle of pundits’ conversations about being one of college football’s best teams. The team’s head coach Brian Kelly had left Notre Dame for LSU because he thought Baton Rouge was the place he could win a national championship, and LSU’s quarterback was considered not just a Heisman Trophy candidate, but a frontrunner.

The Tigers started the season ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Poll and enjoyed a 17–10 opening day victory over No. 4 Clemson on the road. Tiger fans were boisterous as their team continued a winning streak over its first four games.

But the winning ways didn’t last.

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LSU went 1-3 in their next four games, losing to Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. Before the end of October, Kelly was fired a day after the Tigers lost at home to the Aggies, 49–25. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who appeared injured, struggled and was benched. The team’s run game and defense never seemed to come together, and by the end of the regular season, LSU’s record stood at 7-5.

Despite owing Kelly a contract buyout of $54 million, the powers-that-be in Tiger Town decided to double down and lure Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin — who was poised to make a deep playoff run — to campus with a seven-year, $91 million deal, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport.

Kiffin immediately went to work rebuilding the team. He brought in more than 50 new players, building a roster worth an estimated $40 to $50 million coming from a mix of school-funded revenue sharing and third-party NIL compensation. He signed the nation’s top-ranked transfer class, including QB Sam Leavitt, who inked an estimated $6 million deal, and seemed to shift the Tiger rebuild into high gear.

Entering 2026, LSU is ranked No. 13 in the preseason coach’s poll. Once again, the team has a head coach who left his previous school because he thought Baton Rouge was the place he could win a national championship as well as a quarterback being mentioned in the Heisman race. Tiger fans are again boisterous.

While Kiffin has tried to temper expectations for this season, there is no doubt the team is in a white-hot spotlight. The expectation is not just to be competitive, but to win — which may be easier said than done.

By the end of September, the Tigers may know whether this season will be about excitement or exacerbation. They start at home against No. 23 Clemson and Louisiana Tech, then go to Oxford to play No. 10 Ole Miss — in arguably the most anticipated game on the college football calendar. LSU will then return home to seek revenge against No. 8 Texas A&M for the 49-25 lashing the Aggies gave them last year in Tiger Stadium. While the team’s talent says they should compete, that’s a tough opening for a team looking to jell.

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After that opening gauntlet, the schedule looks good for the Tigers: McNeese, at Kentucky, then Mississippi State, at Auburn. Assuming they avoid injuries that could shake up their roster, LSU should be able to go undefeated in October.

It is November that will make or break the 2026 season when LSU gets No. 11 Alabama and No. 4 Texas at home before closing the season with No. 18 Tennessee and Arkansas on the road. Whoa!

The team’s goal is to make the College Football Playoffs, which they can do with a 10-2 record, maybe even 9-3. But after the hype the Tigers received this offseason, every team they play will give them their best effort. Fans will be looking forward to singing “Victory for LSU” often, and that may well happen. Some pundits believe LSU could go 10-2 and land a playoff spot, but it’s not out of the range of possibility that the team could go 8-4 or even 7-5. If Kiffin wins, LSU will be vindicated. If he doesn’t, the talk out of Baton Rouge sure will be interesting.