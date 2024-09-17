Gray Media Announces Broadcast Partnership with The New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS —Gray Media, in collaboration with the New Orleans Pelicans, has unveiled l a media rights agreement that will significantly expand the reach of Pelicans games. Starting soon, every non-national Pelicans NBA game will be broadcast to 4.1 million households via the newly established Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (GCSEN), anchored by Gray’s New Orleans station, WVUE (FOX 8 Local First).

GCSEN will offer free, over-the-air broadcasts and will also be accessible on a range of pay-TV platforms across Gray’s network of television stations. This includes stations in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Monroe and Alexandria, Louisiana; Biloxi, Jackson, Hattiesburg, and Meridian, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

This new arrangement will increase the Pelicans’ viewership by a factor of 16 compared to the previous distribution through a non-broadcast regional sports network.

“Gray Media is excited to use our resources to enhance the connection between our dedicated viewers and the expanding Pelicans fan base across the Gulf South,” said Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer of Gray Media, in a press release. “By making the games available for free over-the-air and through various cable, satellite, and streaming services, we’re prioritizing fan accessibility.”

Breland told Biz, “We had a great test run last season when we aired a handful of Pelicans games on FOX 8 and Bounce and viewership was up significantly, over 200% in some cases. We’re excited to bring more than 70 Pelicans games this upcoming season to fans across the Gulf South region. “

Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson added, “Our partnership with Gray Media underscores our dedication to fans, our community, and our regional partners. This new deal will make Pelicans games accessible to millions more viewers, thanks to this free, over-the-air broadcast service.”

Mikel Schaefer, Vice President and General Manager of WVUE-TV, noted, “Fans throughout New Orleans and the Gulf Coast have expressed a strong desire for accessible Pelicans basketball. Last season, our broadcast of ten Pelicans games achieved record-breaking ratings, showing just how much this means to our audience.”

Dennis Lauscha, President of the Pelicans, emphasized, “Ensuring the best fan experience and accessibility remains our top priority. This media deal will expand our reach across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, and we are thrilled to partner with Gray Media to deliver unparalleled access and exclusive content to our fans.”

The first New Orleans Pelicans game to air on the new network will be on Wednesday, October 23rd at 7 p.m., featuring a live broadcast on WVUE and simulcast on GCSEN, as the Pelicans face off against the Chicago Bulls.