Grateful Gatherings

November offers plenty of opportunities to celebrate the people and organizations helping move our region forward.

I hope to see many of you at the World Trade Center New Orleans Gateway Luncheon on November 13 at the Higgins Hotel. This annual gathering is always an important opportunity to recognize the people and partnerships strengthening our international business community.

On November 18, JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber will host the next Prosper Jefferson, highlighting the growth and economic opportunities throughout Jefferson Parish. As I continue my year with Leadership Jefferson, I’ve gained an even greater appreciation for the businesses, organizations and individuals investing in the parish and our region as a whole.

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November 20 promises to be an especially busy day. I look forward to attending the Port of New Orleans’ annual State of the Port Brunch, hosted in partnership with the International Freight Forwarders & Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans at the InterContinental Hotel. Our port and international trade community remain vital economic engines for Louisiana, connecting our region to markets around the world.

That same day, the New Orleans Opera will present Il Trovatore, and we’re proud that Renaissance Publishing is producing the official program. We’re equally excited to continue that partnership with Opera Fest in March 2027. Supporting the organizations that enrich New Orleans’ cultural landscape has always been an important part of what we do.

On a more personal note, November holds special meaning for Andrea and me. On November 24, we’ll celebrate our 37th wedding anniversary. Thirty-seven years, three daughters, seven grandchildren and countless memories later, I remain incredibly grateful for the life and family we’ve built together. Andrea continues to be the heart of our family, and I’m blessed to share this journey with her.

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Just two days later, we’ll gather with our growing family for Thanksgiving. It’s a welcome reminder that amid busy schedules, deadlines and the demands of everyday life, our greatest blessings are often the people sitting right around the table.

As we approach the close of another year, I’m also thankful for our incredible Renaissance Publishing team, our readers, advertisers, partners and the Greater New Orleans community we’re so fortunate to serve.

Happy Thanksgiving — and I hope to see you around town this November!