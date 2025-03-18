Grand Opening of New Restaurant in New Orleans Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The grand opening of a new, music-filled, design-forward dining bar, restaurant and private event space, Junebug will take place March 20 at 744 Camp Street in Downtown New Orleans. Junebug is the latest concept from Neighborhood Restaurant Group. Junebug offers late-night dining and drinking and occupies a beautiful, historic building that once housed the iconic Jazz City Studio, where legendary producers and artists—including Cosimo Matassa, Allen Toussaint, and The Meters—developed and shaped the sounds of funk music in the 1970s. Come drink, eat, and experience the vibe.

Food

Junebug’s kitchen, helmed by Executive Chef Shannon Bingham, offers a bold, creative twist on Southern cuisine with a menu that blends regional ingredients, classic French techniques, and a focus on balance. The menu delivers a variety of snacks, small plates, and larger dishes, all designed to be enjoyed in a variety of settings, whether it’s casual snacking at the dining bar or more formal, composed meals in the lounge or dining spaces. And each dish pairs perfectly with the program’s expertly crafted cocktails, wines, and beers. Guests can expect to find rotating specials including raw bar items, steak for two on the weekends, caviar service, and more, as well as a signature late-night dining menu.

- Sponsors -

Signature menu items include:

Loaded Baked Potato Pierogies, sour cream, chives, cheddar and broccoli

Hot Fried Oysters & Celeriac Remoulade, cornmeal-fried gulf oyster with house cajun seasoning served over celery root, green apple, and fennel remoulade

Banana Bread & Foie Gras Mousse, warm housemade banana bread with a foie gras mousse sidecar

Pâté Melt, griddled housemade country pâté with gruyere, pickled and caramelized onions, and grainy mustard on toasted rye bread

Beverage

Junebug’s beverage program, led by Bar Manager and Assistant General Manager Sophie Burton, offers a fruit-forward cocktail menu divided into three categories: House Cocktails (with A-Side and B-Side riffs representing two drinks with similar flavors but different expressions), Play the Samples (single-shot cocktails), and Classics (from New Orleans and Elsewhere). Brandy and eaux de vie are a point of pride and passion, with featured flights from notable producers like Etter and Clear Creek. The wine list prioritizes accessibility, sustainability, and food-pairing potential, while a curated selection of small-batch beers blends local and international craft brews with a special focus on Lambic from Brussels and unique lagers dispensed from side-pull faucets. Extensive non-alcoholic and after-dinner drink offerings complete the experience.

Signature cocktails include:

Move the Crowd, a savory Whiskey Highball alternative made with Etter Pear Brandy, Iwai Mars Whiskey, and House Preserved Meyer Lemon Soda

Dry Spell, a Negroni featuring soft plum and wine made with Yebiga Bela Plum Brandy, Picon Vasco, Dolin Blanc Vermouth, Lemon and Orange Oil

Kiss Me Now!, a Cosmo with a bit of body made with St George All Purpose Vodka, Pisco Oro Quebrantra, Etter Kirsch Brandy, Lemon, Cocchi Rosa and Honey

Music

Junebug’s music program pays tribute to the storied musical legacy of the building it occupies. The second floor once housed the legendary Jazz City Studio, where renowned music producer Cosimo Matassa and the iconic Allen Toussaint collaborated throughout the 1970s, and where bands like The Meters pioneered the evolution of funk music. Junebug’s soundtrack honors this rich history with a collection of nearly 500 funk and soul records from the early to mid-1970s hand-curated by the team via countless hours sifting the selections of local record shops throughout New Orleans. Each night, a selection of LPs sets the stage for an unforgettable auditory experience.

- Sponsors -

The sound system at Junebug was thoughtfully crafted to enhance this musical journey. Two turntables powered by tube amplification deliver a deep, warm sound that captures the essence of the era. The speakers themselves including a pair of JBL 4312c control monitors and three JBL Aquarius IV omnidirectional floor speakers, are a nod to the golden age of music, creating a dynamic and immersive soundstage that completes the Junebug experience.

Design

Designed by Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s creative team (Catherine and Michael Babin, Mary Pforr, and lighting artist Rick Singleton), Junebug’s design blends garden-inspired elements with rich textures and materials. The space seamlessly integrates the lush outdoor patio, neighboring flower shop, and the motif of its namesake.

The striking bar, framed by four arches adorned with 128 hand-painted rosettes, glows under half-chrome bulbs; brandies and eaux de vies are displayed on custom shelving, each bottle lit from below. For lighting, Singleton transformed Victrola trumpets into floral sculptures and repurposed cymbals as sconces in a nod to the building’s musical history. His bespoke lighting also illuminates vintage milk glass chandeliers in the lounge and dining rooms, while bent copper armatures evoke budding flowers. The lounge features a dramatic wallpaper print by Olga Mulica while floral wallpaper throughout by Harney and Sons enhances the garden theme.

The Secret Spot

New Orleans-based Florist Tey Stiteler’s flower studio and gift shop, The Secret Spot, sits at the front of Junebug’s adjacent event space and doubles as an event entrance with Tey’s work counter that can transform into a bar for private events. At The Secret Spot, guests can pick up fresh, sustainably sourced flowers, heirloom-quality gifts, art, and handcrafted goods from fellow New Orleans-based makers and independent artists.

Reservations & Hours

Reservations are now available via Resy. Dinner will be served Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to midnight. Junebug is closed on Mondays.