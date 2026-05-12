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Grand Isle Named on FishingBooker 2026 Red Snapper List

May 12, 2026   |By
Grand Isle Named on FishingBooker 2026 Red Snapper List
Grand Isle Named on FishingBooker 2026 Red Snapper List. Photo provided by FishingBooker.

NEW ORLEANS — FishingBooker has named Grand Isle, Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island, among the top eight red snapper fishing destinations in the Gulf for 2026, a designation that highlights its role in Louisiana’s coastal tourism and charter fishing economy. The ranking, released in early May, evaluated destinations based on traveler interest and expectations for

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