Grand Isle Awarded $2.7M Grant for Dock Improvements

GRAND ISLE, La. — The Grand Isle Port Commission has been awarded a $2.7 million Economic Development Initiative–Community Project Funding (EDI-CPF) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding, secured through the support of Congressman Steve Scalise, represents the largest single federal grant award in the history of the Grand Isle Port Commission.

The grant will fund critical improvements to the Oak Lane Dock Facility and the Shrimp Dock Facility, strengthening infrastructure that serves Louisiana’s commercial seafood industry while supporting economic development, job creation, and the long-term resilience of the Grand Isle community.

“This historic investment is a tremendous victory for Grand Isle and for the hardworking men and women who depend on our port every day,” said Weldon Danos, Executive Director of the Grand Isle Port Commission and President of the Ports Association of Louisiana. “Since Hurricane Ida, our Commission has remained committed to rebuilding stronger than ever. This $2.7 million award—the largest grant in our Commission’s history—will allow us to make critical improvements to the Oak Lane Dock and Shrimp Dock facilities, ensuring they continue to serve our commercial fishing industry and support economic growth for years to come. We are incredibly grateful to Congressman Steve Scalise and his staff for recognizing the importance of the Grand Isle Port and championing this project in Washington. Their support has been instrumental in helping us secure these much-needed federal resources.”

- Sponsors -

Since Hurricane Ida, the Grand Isle Port Commission has worked diligently to repair and improve its facilities and infrastructure. Since 2023, the Commission has secured more than $9.3 million in federal, state, and parish grant funding and Cooperative Endeavor Agreements to advance critical recovery and infrastructure projects.

The Fiscal Year 2026 Consolidated Appropriations Act provides $3.62 billion nationwide through the Economic Development Initiative–Community Project Funding program, supporting more than 2,200 projects designed to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and strengthen communities. The Grand Isle Port Commission was selected as one of those projects.

“Advancing projects that stimulate job creation, attract private investment, and expand housing supply is critical to bringing tangible benefits to working families and communities.”

“These investments strengthen local economies, create jobs, and broaden opportunities for years to come,” said Ronald J. Kurtz, HUD Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development.

HUD Grand Isle Award

The award includes:

Grant Amount: $2,700,000

Project: Oak Lane Dock Facility and Shrimp Dock Facility Improvements

Congressional Sponsor: Representative Steve Scalise

In its award notification, HUD stated:

- Sponsors -

The Oak Lane Dock and Shrimp Dock improvements will strengthen one of Louisiana’s most important commercial fishing ports by enhancing operational efficiency, supporting the seafood industry, improving maritime infrastructure, and creating lasting economic opportunities for Grand Isle and the surrounding region.