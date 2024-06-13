Governor Jeff Landry Appoints Timothy Hardy LCTCS Board Chair

BATON ROUGE – Gov. Jeff Landry has named Timothy Hardy the new chair of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System’s Board of Supervisors. Hardy will lead the 17-member board, overseeing the system that governs 12 community and technical colleges across Louisiana, serves more than 150,000 students, and graduates more than 30,000 each year.

“Changing lives and building our state’s workforce are major impacts of the LCTCS,” Hardy said in a statement. “I am excited and honored that Gov. Landry has given me the opportunity to work with the LCTCS Board, the system leadership, and stakeholders around the state during this most pivotal time in higher education.”

Hardy previously served on the LCTCS Board of Supervisors for over a decade and chaired the board as well.

- Sponsors -

Hardy is a native of Shreveport and a partner in the Baton Rouge office of the Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson law firm, where he practices and specializes in environmental law. He also serves as an adjunct professor of environmental law at the Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge.

Dr. Monty Sullivan, president of the LCTCS, expressed his gratitude to Governor Landry for appointing a “seasoned community college trustee to lead.”

“For many years, Mr. Hardy served capably on the board and as chair of the board, and he’s been a national leader in advancing the community college mission,” said Sullivan, who also noted that the LCTCS Board of Supervisors will now include a number of leaders who previously served as board chairs, which he expects will strengthen the system’s capacity to equip students for the demands of the state’s workforce.