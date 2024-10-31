Login
Governor Calls a Special Session to Address Taxes and The Courts

October 31, 2024   |By
Blue Skies At The State Capital Building Baton Rouge Louisiana
Getty Images

BATON ROUGE, La. (Associated Press) — Louisiana legislators will meet in special session beginning Nov. 6 to consider Republican Gov. Jeff Landry’s attempt at an ambitious overhaul of the state’s tax structure, according to a formal proclamation Landry issued Monday.

Landry has been talking up his ideas for tax changes for months. His proposals have included reducing the income tax and charging sales taxes for more items and services. Teacher pay and a possible reworking of the state court system also are in the 23-item session call proclamation, which lays out the subjects lawmakers can consider during the session, which could last until Nov. 25.

One call item links a possible permanent pay raise for teachers and other school workers to addressing the state teacher retirement system’s unfunded accrued liability — the difference between what the system is expected to have to pay out in the future and the assets available to meet those needs.

Another item addresses possible changes in the way the state Supreme Court regulates judicial disciplinary and ethics proceedings and elections to fill judicial vacancies.

“Throughout this special session, we have the opportunity to give teachers a (permanent) pay raise, put more money in every worker’s pocket, eliminate the tax on prescription drugs, and provide much needed tax relief for seniors,” Landry said in a news release. The release did not provide details on what Landry would like to accomplish regarding the court overhaul.

Many of the proposals would require a two-thirds majority of the House and Senate. Some. including the judicial overhaul, would require constitutional amendments, which entail two-thirds majorities in each legislative chamber plus approval by voters.

Landry’s party has slightly more than a two-thirds majority in each chamber. That enhances, but doesn’t guarantee, his chances of success with the complex tax issues, which, depending on the details, could affect local governments’ revenue and tax breaks for various business interests.

