Gov. Landry Unveils Plan to Boost Business

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Governor Jeff Landry has unveiled a suite of initiatives designed to give Louisiana businesses new tools, visibility and support to expand and thrive amid the state’s unprecedented economic momentum.



Since taking office nearly two years ago, Governor Landry has announced billions in new investments, thousands of jobs, and some of the largest business wins in Louisiana history. Building on those victories, the Governor emphasized that Louisiana is not slowing down — instead, the state is doubling down.



These announcements mark the next phase of Louisiana’s economic growth strategy, one that strengthens homegrown businesses, unites government at every level and ensures that when companies invest in Louisiana, our people and businesses reap the benefits.



“From day one, I promised that this administration would put Louisiana businesses first, and today we are delivering on that promise,” Governor Landry said. “These initiatives give our companies the tools, visibility and support they need to compete and win. When Louisiana businesses succeed, Louisiana thrives — and we’re keeping our promise to build a stronger economy for every citizen in every region of our state.”



The announcement, made alongside Governor Landry’s cabinet at Louisiana Economic Development’s new building, introduced four major efforts:

Source Louisiana – A new statewide directory that makes it easier for prime contractors and large-scale projects to identify qualified Louisiana businesses of all sizes. Source Louisiana allows businesses to showcase their services, certifications and capacity, ensuring that more Louisiana companies are in the pipeline for opportunity. The platform is available now at SourceLouisiana.com. Louisiana businesses are encouraged to go online to register, verify and update their information as soon as possible.



– A new statewide directory that makes it easier for prime contractors and large-scale projects to identify qualified Louisiana businesses of all sizes. Source Louisiana allows businesses to showcase their services, certifications and capacity, ensuring that more Louisiana companies are in the pipeline for opportunity. The platform is available now at SourceLouisiana.com. Louisiana businesses are encouraged to go online to register, verify and update their information as soon as possible. Driving Louisiana Opportunity Tour – LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois and her leadership team will embark on a multi-day, multi-stop tour to meet directly with driver companies across Louisiana. As part of LED’s record-setting goal of 800 business retention and expansion visits this fiscal year, the tour will highlight the people and companies fueling Louisiana’s economy while listening firsthand to business needs and opportunities.



– LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois and her leadership team will embark on a multi-day, multi-stop tour to meet directly with driver companies across Louisiana. As part of LED’s record-setting goal of 800 business retention and expansion visits this fiscal year, the tour will highlight the people and companies fueling Louisiana’s economy while listening firsthand to business needs and opportunities. Project Lightning Speed – Governor Landry has signed an Executive Order directing LED to formalize its winning, unified approach to economic development. By streamlining efforts across state agencies through designated cabinet-level liaisons and formal interagency coordination, “Project Lightning Speed” ensures projects move at the speed of business and secures Louisiana’s competitive advantage for years to come.



– Governor Landry has signed an Executive Order directing LED to formalize its winning, unified approach to economic development. By streamlining efforts across state agencies through designated cabinet-level liaisons and formal interagency coordination, “Project Lightning Speed” ensures projects move at the speed of business and secures Louisiana’s competitive advantage for years to come. Ensuring Louisiana Participation – At the Governor’s direction, LED is reviewing policies to further encourage and promote the use of Louisiana businesses in projects that utilize state incentive programs. Options under consideration include the adoption of new programs and aligning future state incentives to transparent, documented Louisiana vendor participation.

“These initiatives come straight from LED’s statewide strategic plan and our 9×90 workplan — both designed to put Louisiana businesses at the center of our growth strategy,” said Secretary Bourgeois. “By working alongside our regional and statewide partners, we are turning those plans into action and making sure Louisiana companies have every opportunity to grow, compete and lead.”

9×90 Work Plan Initiatives

The 9×90 Work Plan is anchored by nine initiatives that connect vision to action:

Leadership in Innovation and AI positions Louisiana at the forefront of emerging technologies through pilot projects, enterprise-wide AI adoption, and new accelerators.

Whole of Government strengthens interagency coordination through designated liaisons and a “Project Lightning Speed” task force to reduce time, risk, and cost on major projects;

The Louisiana Opportunity Campaign promotes Louisiana’s economic momentum to targeted out-of-state audiences and local residents through strategic campaigns and public-private partnerships;

Elevated Focus on Existing Louisiana Businesses delivers practical resources, market access, and targeted communications to help driver companies and small firms expand;

Investing in Louisiana’s Long Game channels capital into infrastructure, early-stage tech, and new seed funds that yield lasting returns;

Ease of Use reimagines LED’s offices, technology, and team integration to make every stakeholder interaction seamless;

Whole of Louisiana Engagement aligns regional strategies, engages senior executives, and equips private-sector partners with lead-generation tools;

Ensure Louisiana’s Competitive Advantage sharpens the state’s policy agenda and incentive offerings to strengthen its business position;

Maximize Project Pipeline advances energy-sector plans, international outreach, and a clearly defined process for prioritizing high-value projects; and

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.