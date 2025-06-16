Gov. Landry Backs Louisiana International Terminal Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Governor Jeff Landry has reinforced his strong support for the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), a transformative project led by the Port of New Orleans in partnership with Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) and Ports America—an alliance poised to create thousands of jobs, boost global trade, and secure Louisiana’s standing as a Gulf Coast economic engine.

On June 11, Governor Landry met with Ports America CEO Matthew Leech and Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) CEO Ammar Kanaan to discuss the terminal’s progress and affirm his commitment to seeing the project move forward on schedule.

“For generations, Louisiana’s prosperity has been driven by trade, and this project secures our place as an economic powerhouse for generations to come,” said Governor Landry. “The Louisiana International Terminal is a visionary, strategic investment—uniting robust local leadership, forward-thinking private partnership, and vital federal support.”

With construction expected to begin later this year, the LIT project will strengthen Louisiana’s multimodal infrastructure, expand port capacity, and unlock unprecedented access to inland markets. Located in St. Bernard Parish, the terminal will offer unparalleled connectivity to rail, roadway, and river systems—ensuring faster, more efficient movement of goods while enhancing long-term resilience and safety for surrounding communities.

The Louisiana International Terminal represents one of the most significant federal investments in a container terminal in U.S. history. Its momentum is fueled by the Port of New Orleans’ collaboration with global terminal operator Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) and long-time Louisiana partner Ports America.

“At TiL, we’re honored to bring our global expertise in terminal development and operations to the Louisiana International Terminal,” said Ammar Kanaan, CEO of Terminal Investment Limited. “This partnership will not only expand the Port’s capacity and connectivity but also spur sustainable economic growth and opportunity for local communities.”

“Ports America has operated in Louisiana for over a century and remains deeply committed to the state’s economic success,” said Matthew Leech, CEO of Ports America. “We are proud to partner with Governor Landry and the Port of New Orleans to build a world-class terminal that delivers long-term value for Louisiana’s workers, businesses, and communities.”

The project has been shaped by years of planning, transparency, and engagement with state, federal, and community leaders. Once complete, it is expected to generate thousands of construction and permanent jobs, grow Louisiana’s share of global trade, and deliver lasting economic benefit to the region.

“The Louisiana International Terminal is more than an infrastructure project—it’s our gateway to global opportunity,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans. “With Governor Landry’s leadership, this once-in-a-generation investment will advance with the momentum and support it deserves.”

The Louisiana International Terminal is expected to begin construction by the end of 2025.

About Ports America

Ports America is the premier diversified port operator and supply chain logistics provider in North America with operations in over 70 locations and over 30 ports across the United States. The company is a leader in data-driven solutions and covers a wide range of supply chain services including container, RoRo, breakbulk, military, and cruise ship operations. Ports America is the largest employer of ILWU and ILA union labor in the country and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Terminal Investment Limited

Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl (TIL) invests in, develops and manages container terminals around the world. It was founded in 2000 to secure container handling capacity in the major ports for Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Since then, TIL has grown and evolved to become one of the largest and most geographically diversified container terminal operators globally, with material equity interests in 40 operating terminals, two terminals under construction and options to purchase interests in two further development terminals. Visit www.tilgroup.com for more information.

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in-demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail, and road. Port NOLA is a diverse deep-water port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico — with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago, and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways.

Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit: www.portnola.com.