Gov. Landry Appoints Port NOLA Board Member – Dale Revelle.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has appointed Dale S. Revelle to the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA). Revelle was sworn in during the October board meeting and will serve a five-year term, succeeding Walter J. Leger Jr. as one of four Orleans Parish representatives on the seven-member regional board.

“Dale Revelle brings decades of maritime industry experience and a proven commitment to trade, transportation, and the economic vitality of our region,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA President and CEO & New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO. “His leadership in vessel operations, shipping agency management, and service to local trade organizations will strengthen our mission to drive commerce and connect global markets. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board.”

Branch added, “We also extend our deep gratitude to Walter Leger Jr. for his dedicated service on the Board of Commissioners. His leadership and commitment to economic development have made a lasting impact on Port NOLA and our region.”

- Sponsors -

Port Commissioners also serve as Commissioners of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad board, and Revelle will become NOPB’s newest commissioner with this appointment. NOPB, a Class III switching railroad, is an independent political subdivision of the state of Louisiana with the primary mission of serving the Port of New Orleans and local industries.

“It is an honor to join this esteemed Board of Commissioners and contribute to the growth of Port NOLA and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad,” said Revelle. “Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to advancing maritime trade and strengthening partnerships that benefit our region and state. I look forward to working alongside my fellow commissioners to further enhance Port NOLA’s role as a leading gateway for global commerce.”

About Dale S. Revelle

Revelle is President of DSR Properties, LLC and previously served as President of Revelle Shipping Agency, Inc., where he oversaw vessel operations, disbursement accounting, and international trade relations from 1980 to 2003. He has worked with a wide range of global clients, including Onego Shipping and Chartering, Roymar Shipping, Halliburton, Rain Carbon, Jumbo Maritime, and Suntory International.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

A lifelong shipping professional, Revelle began his maritime career as an operations manager and boarding agent for New Orleans-based agencies in the 1970s, later advancing to leadership positions in vessel agency and cargo operations. His civic and professional contributions include service on the Board of Directors of the New Orleans Board of Trade, membership in the New Orleans Steamship Association, and leadership roles with the United Houma Nation.

The Port of New Orleans Board consists of seven commissioners. They are unsalaried and serve five-year staggered terms. The Governor of Louisiana appoints members from a list of three nominations submitted by local civic, labor, education, and maritime groups. The Board reflects the Port’s three-parish jurisdiction, with four members from Orleans Parish, two from Jefferson Parish, and one from St. Bernard Parish.

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in- demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail and road. Port NOLA is a diverse deepwater port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico — with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways.

- Sponsors -

Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit: www.portnola.com.