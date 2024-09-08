Gov. Landry Announces Louisiana Economic Development Partnership Board Appointments

BATON ROUGE – Governor Jeff Landry has announced the appointments for the newly established Louisiana Economic Development Partnership (LEDP), a private sector advisory board charged with developing a strategic plan and advising on policies, programs and initiatives that promote economic growth in the state.

The 11-member board was established by Act 590, the “Positioning Louisiana to Win” bill, in the 2024 legislative session. LEDP comprises nine members appointed by the governor – one from each of the state’s eight economic regions and one at-large – and one appointment each by the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The Louisiana Economic Development Partnership ensures that the people who are already deeply invested in our state and want our state to succeed – people with businesses, expertise, connections, resources and talent – have a voice in how we grow our economy. I look forward to the great work these folks will do for Louisiana,” Gov. Landry said in a press release.

The Governor’s LEDP appointees are:

Leah Brown, Chevron, Southeast Region

Chevron, Southeast Region William “Bill” Fontenot, Cleco, Central Region

Cleco, Central Region Jay Johnson, General Dynamics Information Technology, Northwest Region

General Dynamics Information Technology, Northwest Region Meryl Kennedy Farr, Kennedy Rice Mill, Northeast Region

Kennedy Rice Mill, Northeast Region Brandon Landry, Walk On’s/Smalls Sliders/BranLand Hospitality, Capital Region

Walk On’s/Smalls Sliders/BranLand Hospitality, Capital Region Dave Roberts, EXCEL Group, Capital Region/At-Large

EXCEL Group, Capital Region/At-Large Donny Rouse, Rouses Markets, Bayou Region

Rouses Markets, Bayou Region Gray Stream, M. Stream Management, Southwest Region

M. Stream Management, Southwest Region Matt Stuller, Stuller, Inc., Acadiana Region

Senate President Cameron Henry’s appointee:

Greg Bensel, New Orleans Saints/Pelicans, Southeast Region

Speaker of the House Phillip Devillier’s appointee:

Alicia Smith Mire, City of Eunice/St. Landry Parish, Acadiana Region

LEPD is one of several organizational and operational changes authorized by Act 590 that integrate economic development best practices that have proven successful elsewhere.

“The states that are winning are guided by a strategic plan that sets a clear path forward, establishes priorities and defines how success is measured,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “LEDP will provide our team with insights and accountability as we pursue our mission to cultivate jobs and opportunity for the people of Louisiana.”