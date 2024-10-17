Gov. Jeff Landry Thanks Rapper 50 Cent for Investing in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (Oct. 17, 2024) — Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who has invested $2.3 million into Shreveport, met with Gov. Jeff Landry and Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Since May of this year, Jackson has purchased a total of $2.3 million of property in Shreveport’s downtown area, paying mostly cash for his purchases of buildings and vacant lots. One example of his mixed-use property purchase is that of 611 Texas Street. Located in central downtown Shreveport, it is near the Robinson Film Center, a two-theater movie house with an upstairs bistro that is known for screening indie, international and classic films.

Gov. Landry used the opportunity to thank the Grammy award-winning “In Da’ Club” rapper for his contributions to the state’s economy. The two posed for pictures together via their social media accounts with Landry sharing with his 11,000+ Instagram followers, “A big thank you to Curtis Jackson @50cent for meeting with me today! Louisiana is lucky to have someone like him investing in our economy. I look forward to our continued work together to build a better future for Louisiana!”

Fans in the comments said that noting 50 Cent was buying up property in the state made them curious about doing the same. Others stated the Shreveport had seen an uptick in “fun” since Jackson came to the area.

While the film industry is experiencing a slump with productions largely shut down after industry-wide strikes that have impacted entertainment hubs such as Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, Jackson is the rare A-lister investing in Louisiana’s entertainment economy.

It is unknown whether Landry listens to hip hop. In a tongue-in-cheek Twitter exchange with Mick Jagger in May of this year, the governor said he prefers country music to rock.