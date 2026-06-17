Dalton Hirshorn – Gori Law Firm Expands New Orleans Litigation Team. Photo provided by the Gori Law Firm.

NEW ORLEANS – The Gori Law Firm has announced the addition of Louisiana-based associate attorney Dalton Hirshorn.

With a background in criminal defense and as a plaintiffs-side litigator, Hirshorn joins the firm’s asbestos litigation team and helps clients affected by asbestos exposure.

“We’re excited to welcome Dalton to our firm and grow our litigation practice in New Orleans,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “His passion for pursuing justice for his clients will take him far in this role.”

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Hirshorn’s interest in legal work began at the age of 13, after he spent Saturdays helping out at his father’s law office. He then earned his law degree from Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans in 2017. Hirshorn currently serves as a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the New Orleans Bar Association and the Academy of New Orleans Trial Lawyers.

Gori Law Firm Overview

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering because of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters.