Gordon Arata Earns Chambers USA Rankings

NEW ORLEANS — Gordon Arata has announced that 13 attorneys and four practice areas have been recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers USA legal rankings.

Widely regarded as one of the legal industry’s most respected ranking publications, Chambers USA evaluates law firms and attorneys through independent research and feedback from clients and peers.

In the 2026 Chambers USA guide, Gordon Arata earned rankings in the following practice areas:

- Sponsors -

Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas (Band 1)

Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Band 3)

Litigation: General Commercial (Band 3)

Real Estate (Band 3)

The firm also received individual attorney rankings across those practice areas and in Construction, Labor & Employment, and Environmental: Litigation.

According to Gordon Arata, Chambers researchers and interviewees described the firm’s lawyers as everything from “a legend” to “precise, strategic, and very effective in disputes.” Clients also praised the firm’s attorneys as “practical, results-oriented and assertive” and “very sharp, detailed and always willing to help.”

The firm said its Band 1 ranking in Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas reflects its work advising regional, national and international energy companies on offshore and onshore oil and gas matters, energy transactions, regulatory compliance, title issues and energy litigation throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South.

Gordon Arata highlighted several developments in this year’s rankings, including Peck Hayne’s Band 1 ranking and Scott O’Connor’s Band 2 ranking in Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Doug Rhorer and Tony Marino’s addition to the guide; and the inclusion of Labor & Employment attorneys Magdalen Bickford and Stephen Beiser.

Gordon Arata Attorneys Ranked by Chambers USA

Attorneys ranked by Chambers USA for 2026 include: