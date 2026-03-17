Gordon Arata Adds Veteran Employment Litigator

NEW ORLEANS – Gordon Arata has announced that veteran trial lawyer Stephen “Steve” Beiser has joined the firm as a member in the Gordon Arata’s New Orleans office. Beiser has represented businesses nationwide in employment and commercial disputes. He joins the firm’s growing Labor and Employment team, advising employers on workplace disputes, compliance, and HR-related issues, while also supporting the firm’s expanding commercial litigation practice.

Before Gordon Arata, Beiser spent four decades practicing employment law at McGlinchey.

“After many years in practice, the opportunity to join Gordon Arata and work again with colleagues I’ve long respected represents an exciting new chapter for me. I look forward to continuing my employment practice while collaborating with the firm’s litigators on a broader range of commercial disputes,” Beiser said.

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Ranked by Chambers USA and other leading legal directories, Beiser is regularly recognized by the industry and his clients for his expertise in employment law and commercial litigation. He has considerable experience representing employers before numerous federal and state agencies, including Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the United States Department of Labor (DOL).

His work includes defending federal and state claims involving discrimination based on race, sex, age, disability, religion, and political affiliation, as well as harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, defamation, and emotional distress claims.

Throughout his career, Beiser has represented businesses, individuals, and trade associations in a variety of regulatory and commercial disputes, including a case that was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Steve is a terrific addition to our growing Labor and Employment team,” said New Orleans Member and litigator Phil Antis. “Our recent hires worked closely with him for years, so bringing him to Gordon Arata felt like a natural fit. His decades of experience and interest in broader commercial litigation will be a tremendous asset to our clients and to our litigation team as our litigation work continues to expand across industries.”

Originally from Florida, Beiser earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Tulane University. He is admitted to practice in state and federal courts in Louisiana.

About Gordon Arata

Gordon Arata has a team of forty regional and nationally recognized attorneys who manage both complex matters and small issues that impact businesses.