Gordon Arata Adds 2 Associates

NEW ORLEANS — Gordon Arata has announced the addition of Zak Barhoush and Isabella “Bella” Meystedt as associates in its New Orleans office. Both support attorneys across the firm on litigation and transactional matters as Gordon Arata continues to grow its team to meet client needs across Louisiana, Texas and the Gulf South.

“Zak and Bella are talented young professionals who bring curiosity, initiative and a willingness to take on new challenges,” said Phil Antis, a member of the firm. “We’re glad to welcome them to the team and look forward to helping them grow as they begin their legal careers.”

Zak Barhoush

Barhoush returns to Gordon Arata after working as a summer associate with the firm. In that role, he researched commercial litigation and financial regulation questions involving oil and gas and banking. During law school, he also gained experience with firms in the U.S. and abroad, including an internship in Dubai, where his work touched on corporate transactions, oil and gas projects and regulatory matters.

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Barhoush earned his J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and his B.A. in political science from the University of Mississippi.

“My summer with Gordon Arata gave me a firsthand look at the people and the work,” said Barhoush. “I knew I would have the opportunity to learn from talented attorneys and work with clients in a range of industries. That variety is one of the things I’m looking forward to the most as an associate.”

Isabella “Bella” Meystedt

Isabella Meystedt. Photo provided by Gordon Arata.

Meystedt provides litigation and transactional support to clients across a range of industries. Before joining Gordon Arata, she interned with the Alliance for Affordable Energy in New Orleans, where she conducted legal research and evaluated data, and with the Thirteenth Circuit Public Defenders Office in Greenville, South Carolina.

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Meystedt graduated cum laude from Tulane University Law School, where she participated in the Environmental Law Clinic and several maritime, energy and environmental law organizations. She earned her B.A. in psychology magna cum laude from Furman University.

Meystedt cited the collaborative culture at Gordon Arata as a reason she chose to work at the firm.

“What stood out to me about Gordon Arata was how connected everyone seemed,” said Meystedt. “People work closely together, and you can see that they care about doing good work for their clients. It felt like the kind of place where I could learn and contribute.”

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About Gordon Arata

Gordon Arata, a law firm with offices in New Orleans, Lafayette and Houston, provides legal services in litigation, business transactions, energy, environmental law and other practice areas to clients across Louisiana, Texas and the Gulf South.