Google Strengthens Measures Against Fake Business Reviews Amid Rising Concerns About Online Misinformation

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – As misinformation continues to proliferate across digital platforms, tech giants are responding with a range of strategies to protect consumers. Among them, Google has ramped up efforts to combat fake business reviews—a critical area of concern influencing billions in consumer spending globally. Google’s latest actions come in response to an investigation by

NEW ORLEANS - As misinformation continues to proliferate across digital platforms, tech giants are responding with a range of strategies to protect consumers. Among them, Google has ramped up efforts to combat fake business reviews—a critical area of concern influencing billions in consumer spending globally.

Google’s latest actions come in response to an investigation by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which raised alarms about the company’s handling of fake reviews. According to the CMA, fraudulent reviews may influence £23 billion ($29 billion USD) in annual consumer spending in the UK. The CMA, set to gain greater enforcement powers in April, will soon be able to unilaterally identify consumer law violations and levy substantial fines against offenders.

In its pledge to address these concerns, Google plans to enhance its detection and removal systems for fake reviews and impose sanctions on businesses and individuals involved in manipulating ratings. Google will also introduce warnings for profiles tied to fraudulent activity and establish a streamlined system for consumers to report suspicious reviews.

“The changes we’ve secured from Google ensure robust processes are in place, so people can have confidence in reviews and make the best possible choices,” the watchdog's CEO Sarah Cardell said. “They also help to create a level-playing field for fair dealing firms.”

In the U.S., regulatory bodies are also stepping up their efforts. In Aug. 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) finalized a rule prohibiting the sale, purchase, or use of fake reviews and testimonials. The new rule came into effect in Oct. 2024 targeting reviews written by individuals without genuine product or service experience and AI-generated reviews falsely attributed to real people. They also aim to prevent businesses from using fake reviews to boost their ratings.

“Fake reviews not only waste people’s time and money but also pollute the marketplace and divert business away from honest competitors,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. “By strengthening the FTC’s toolkit to fight deceptive advertising, the final rule will protect Americans from getting cheated, put businesses that unlawfully game the system on notice, and promote markets that are fair, honest, and competitive.”

While Google is adopting a more proactive approach to misinformation, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has taken a different route. Meta recently ended its third-party fact-checking program in the U.S., opting for a user-driven Community Notes system. This model relies on community input to add context to posts, promoting diverse perspectives but sparking debate about its efficacy in controlling misinformation.

Google’s more robust intervention aligns with its goal of maintaining consumer confidence, particularly as online reviews significantly influence purchasing decisions.

The stakes are high. Fraudulent reviews erode trust, harm consumers, and create unfair advantages for dishonest businesses. Google’s initiatives, coupled with the FTC’s rule, aim to restore the credibility of online platforms, ensuring transparency and fairness in the digital marketplace.

Experts agree that collaboration among tech companies, regulatory bodies, and consumers is crucial to tackling the challenges of misinformation. Google’s renewed efforts mark a step toward a more reliable online ecosystem, while the broader fight against misinformation continues to evolve globally.