Ianthia Batiste – Good Shepherd Names 3 New Instructional Coaches. Photo provided by Good Shepherd School.

NEW ORLEANS – Good Shepherd School in New Orleans has announced the appointment of three experienced leaders who will serve as Instructional Coaches for the 2026–2027 school year.

The addition of Ianthia Batiste, Ebony Hamilton, and Sarah Watkins reflects Good Shepherd’s continued investment in exceptional educators, teacher development, and instructional practices that support every student’s academic growth. Good Shepherd School says that, together, the new instructional coaching team will work alongside teachers and school leaders to strengthen classroom instruction, analyze student learning data, support curriculum implementation, and build a culture of continuous improvement at the facility, which is celebrating its 25th year of service in the community.

“Our commitment has always been to provide our students with an exceptional education grounded in faith, excellence, and opportunity,” said Romero J. Stewart, Chief Education Officer at Good Shepherd School. “Great schools are built by great teachers, and great teachers deserve outstanding support. These instructional leaders bring tremendous expertise, passion, and a deep commitment to helping educators and students thrive.”

- Sponsors -

Ianthia Batiste

Ianthia Batiste brings extensive experience in instructional leadership, curriculum development, and teacher support. Her work has focused on strengthening classroom practices, developing educators, and creating learning environments where students are challenged and supported to reach their full potential.

Ebony Hamilton

Ebony Hamilton – Good Shepherd Names 3 New Instructional Coaches. Photo provided by Good Shepherd School.

Ebony Hamilton brings a strong background in education, instructional improvement, and student-centered leadership. She has demonstrated a commitment to helping teachers implement effective instructional strategies while fostering strong academic cultures that prioritize student achievement.

Sarah Watkins

Sarah Watkins – Good Shepherd Names 3 New Instructional Coaches. Photo provided by Good Shepherd School.

Sarah Watkins joins Good Shepherd as an accomplished educator and recognized leader who was honored as a 2025–2026 Milken Educator Award recipient. The Milken Educator Award is one of the nation’s most prestigious recognitions for educators, honoring exceptional teachers and leaders who demonstrate excellence in teaching, leadership, and service to their communities.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

As Instructional Coaches, Batiste, Hamilton, and Watkins will partner with teachers at Good Shepherd School to provide coaching, professional development, instructional resources, and support designed to improve student outcomes. Their work will be closely aligned with the school’s academic priorities, including data-driven instruction, literacy development, mathematics achievement, and preparing students for long-term success.

Good Shepherd School said the appointments come at an exciting time as the organization continues to strengthen its academic programming and invest in the leadership, systems, and resources necessary to advance its mission. They said the additions represent a continued commitment to ensuring that teachers have the support they need and that every student receives an outstanding education.

“Instructional excellence begins with investing in our teachers,” said Dr. Gerod K. Macon, Sr., Principal of Good Shepherd School. “I am excited to work alongside Ms. Batiste, Ms. Hamilton, and Ms. Watkins as we continue building a culture where educators are supported, students are challenged, and every child has the opportunity to succeed.”

- Sponsors -

The addition of the instructional coaching team builds upon Good Shepherd’s longstanding commitment to academic achievement and whole-child education, the school said. Founded through the vision of Fr. Harry Tompson, S.J., Good Shepherd has served children and families in New Orleans since 2001 by providing rigorous academics, faith formation, extended learning opportunities, and comprehensive student and family support services.

“We are building the future of Good Shepherd School by surrounding our students and teachers with exceptional leaders,” Stewart said. “These three educators represent the excellence, dedication, and mission-driven leadership that will continue moving our school forward.”