Golf Tournament to Benefit DePaul Community Health Centers.

NEW ORLEANS – Ascension DePaul Foundation (ADF), formerly known as the Daughters of Charity Foundation of New Orleans, will stage its annual Champions FORE Health Golf Tournament on Oct. 18 at Bayou Oaks at City Park’s South Course. The event will benefit patients of DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC), helping to subsidize medical bills for those unable to pay.

The fundraiser, presented by Quest Diagnostics, reinforces DCHC’s mission to provide high-quality, compassionate health care to all community members, regardless of their financial means.

Expanded Reach of DePaul Community Health Centers

DCHC operates 11 neighborhood health centers across New Orleans and nearby parishes, offering services that include primary and preventive care, pediatrics, dental care, optometry, behavioral health, chronic disease management, prenatal care, and on-site pharmacy services. Founded more than 190 years ago by the Daughters of Charity, the centers continue to serve as a critical health care safety net in federally designated underserved areas.

- Sponsors -

For patients without insurance, DCHC uses a sliding-fee scale that can lower the cost of a medical visit to as little as $35 or a dental exam to $55. The network employs nearly 100 providers and serves tens of thousands of patients each year.

Tournament Schedule and Contests

The day begins with registration and light refreshments at 7:30 a.m., followed by an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Players will compete in Beat the Pro and putting contests, as well as closest-to-pin and longest-drive challenges. Prizes will go to the top three teams, with a hole-in-one earning the grand prize. The tournament concludes with trophy presentations and lunch.

Date: Oct. 18

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Time: Registration and light refreshments at 7:30 a.m. Shotgun-start at 8:30 a.m.

Location: Bayou Oaks at City Park in New Orleans, South Course, 1040 Filmore Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122.

Sponsorhips: Click here to learn more about sponsorship opportunities and to register for the event.

- Sponsors -

Register: Click here to register for the event.

Questions: For questions about the golf tournament, please contact Ascension DePaul Foundation’s Fund Development Manager, Charles Robichaux, at (504) 212-9509 or email charles.robichaux@dcsno.org.

Event Leadership

The tournament is organized by an event committee chaired by Cade London, president and CEO of En Masse Media. Committee members include Enebeli Kanonu, director of FQHC and public health partnerships at Quest Diagnostics; Voris R. Vigee, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana; and Anthony Gardner, chief administrative officer of Marillac Community Health Centers.

Impact of the Tournament

With many New Orleanians still facing barriers to affordable health care, the Champions FORE Health Golf tournament provides a way for the business community and civic leaders to support expanded access. Corporate sponsorships, including Quest Diagnostics’ role as presenting sponsor, highlight the importance of cross-sector partnerships in sustaining community health resources.

About DePaul Community Health Centers

DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC), founded by the Daughters of Charity, who have served the New Orleans community for more than 190 years, is committed to providing high- quality, comprehensive health care to all members of our community, regardless of their ability to pay. DCHC offers high-quality, affordable health care for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors at eleven (11) community health centers throughout greater New Orleans.

Services include primary and preventive health care, pediatrics, dental, optometry, chronic disease management, podiatry, prenatal care, behavioral health, Women, Infants &Children (WIC) services, and onsite laboratories and pharmacies.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is a leading provider of diagnostic information services, delivering critical insights that help doctors, hospitals, insurers, and patients make better health care decisions. The company operates one of the largest clinical testing networks in the United States, offering advanced diagnostic testing, information technology, and wellness solutions that support improved outcomes and more efficient care.

In the Greater New Orleans area, Quest has maintained a longstanding relationship with Ascension DePaul Foundation and DePaul Community Health Centers, supporting community health initiatives and serving as presenting sponsor of key fundraising events, including the Keeping Our Promises Gala.