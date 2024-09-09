Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program is Accepting Applications

NEW YORK — The deadline to apply for the upcoming Spring 2025 Cohort of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program in the greater-New Orleans area is Friday, Oct. 11.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses describes itself as an investment in the growth of small businesses. It aims to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing access to education, capital and support services. With a curriculum designed by Babson College, the nation’s top-ranked school for entrepreneurship, participants engage in an intensive multi-week business education program with like-minded small business owners and receive one-on-one business advice while learning valuable skills to help you grow your business.

The program is 100% funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation at zero cost to participants.

Across the United States, 10,000 Small Businesses graduates are increasing their revenues and creating new jobs in their communities. The most recent impact report notes:

66% of participants reported an increase in revenues within 6 months of graduating

44% reported creating new jobs

85% are doing business with each other

96% completed the program

Selected applicants will gain access to a world-class business education and connections to a professional support network at no cost.

For more information and to apply, visit here.