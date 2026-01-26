Goldman Sachs 10,000 Accelerator Nears Application Close

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS - The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program is inviting applications from small business owners for its next leadership and growth accelerator cohort which begins May 6, 2026. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

The free program runs for 16 weeks and is designed to help small business owners grow revenue and scale operations through a structured, practical curriculum. Participants meet one day per week and receive instruction focused on business strategy, financial management, leadership development, marketing, hiring and operational efficiency. There is no cost to eligible participants.

The curriculum was developed by Babson College, a nationally recognized leader in entrepreneurship education, and emphasizes hands-on learning that participants can apply directly to their businesses. In addition to classroom instruction, the program includes one-on-one business advising, peer learning and access to a national network of fellow entrepreneurs across a wide range of industries.

Applications can be started online and typically take only a few minutes to complete. Additional details on eligibility requirements, scheduling and the curriculum for Cohort 43 are available through the program’s application portal. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2026.

Local Impact - Delgado

Locally, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program is hosted at Delgado Community College and has played a significant role in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since launching at Delgado in 2011, the program has supported more than 1,100 small business owners across Louisiana and Mississippi. Program leaders have described the Delgado site as one of the most active in the country, reflecting sustained demand for growth-focused business education in the region.

Graduates of the program leave with a detailed, multi-year growth plan tailored to their individual business goals and join a national alumni network of more than 16,000 businesses. Alumni span industries including construction, manufacturing, hospitality, professional services and logistics, and program leaders note that connections formed during the program often continue long after graduation.

Organizers also point to alumni outcomes as evidence of the program’s impact. Graduates have gone on to receive state and national recognition, including multiple recipients of U.S. Small Business Administration honors. The 2024 U.S. Small Business Person of the Year, as recognized by the SBA, is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

The program is fully funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation and is open to owners or co-owners of established businesses. Typical eligibility requirements include operating for at least two years, employing a minimum of two people, including the owner, and reporting at least $75,000 in annual revenue on the most recent tax return.