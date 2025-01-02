GoFundMe Communications Team Launches Centralized Hub for Victims of Bourbon Street Attack

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Melanie Standage (Yost), Manager, Communications, at GoFundMe has released information about the GoFundMe centralized, verified fundraiser hub link here.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans,” said Standage. “At GoFundMe, we are working around the clock to ensure the community receives the support they need. To make it easier for people who want to help those affected, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers. Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update the hub with more fundraisers as they are verified.”

Standage reminded people to spread awareness by sharing the centralized hub link, including across social media channels. “Encouraging others to donate or share can also help make a difference for individuals and families who need help right now,” said Standage.

She also advised people how to start a certified charity fundraiser for a verified organization providing critical support to those affected here.

“On January 1st, 2025, many people were killed and injured on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana,” said Standage. “At GoFundMe, being a safe and trusted place to give and receive help is our top priority. To help keep the platform safe, donations are processed by our payment partners, held, and then released only to the person named as the recipient of the funds (the beneficiary). Before funds are transferred to the beneficiary, their personal information must be verified. If any questions arise, our processors will hold the funds until the recipient is verified.”

In addition, Standage said GoFundMe has a team of experts working around the clock to review fundraisers and prevent misuse. “During humanitarian disasters and other crises, our team proactively monitors and verifies fundraisers so the communities impacted can receive the quick and trusted support they need,” said Standage. “For our team to verify a fundraiser, it must be clear who the organizer is, as well as the person, business, or charity they are raising funds for, the organizer’s relationship to the recipient of the funds, and how the funds will be used.”

Standage also said that GoFundMe has the first and only donor protection guarantee in the crowdfunding industry. “Through the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee, we guarantee donors a full refund in the rare case something isn’t right,” said Standage. “You can learn more about our Trust & Safety practices on our safety hub, as well as find tips that can be shared with your audiences.”