Go! Fight! Win!

August has long been my least favorite month of the year. In fact, I start fighting this feeling of dread in July.

I wasn’t even living here during Katrina, so I can’t blame it on that. I was for Ida, though. For that storm I was very pregnant, and my family had just moved all our worldly possessions into a new house only one day before everything went crazy. That’s a level of fear you don’t soon forget.

Add to that stress this month is the chaos of a new school year, mixed with heat fatigue. And maybe it doesn’t help that there’s no real fun impending holidays or typically any trips or anything to look forward to for a while. The fun part of summer is over, but the challenge remains.

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Honestly, I kinda believed for the last 15 years we’ve lived here that everyone here probably felt the way I do and for the same reasons. So, while talking to a new friend recently — a native — I was more than a little surprised to hear her tell me how much she loves summer. Loves it!

Now it’s not like we live in different realities. Like me, she’s a homeowner and has lived through more scary storms than I have, and it’s no cooler at her house than mine. What’s different? Her focus is more on the opportunities inherent in a slower time of year paired with good summer memories she’s had. Essentially, her mindset is different.

One of my favorite bits of advice is “If you can’t change your circumstances, change your attitude.” So, I’m trying that. I’m trying to see the opportunities hiding in the challenge, to reframe how I see things and focus on what I can control.

On that note, this month our two big features highlight two local organizations that are fighting back against fear of the unknown and finding opportunity in challenging circumstances — circumstances like the threat of ever-smarter technology transforming our workforce and a warming planet threatening our survival. They are both beautiful examples of how big challenges demand big leaps of faith.

Bold action fueled by hope — this is how change is made. I’m excited to share their stories.

As always, if you have any ideas or things you’d like to share (including tips on how you find joy this time of year) feel free to email them to me at Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com.

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Stay cool, and thanks for reading!