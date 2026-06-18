NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras (GNOYO) has been selected as one of only two youth orchestras in North America to participate in the 2026-27 Orchestra Residencies Program led by internationally acclaimed violinist Midori, a distinction organizers say reflects the caliber of the New Orleans program and the city’s continued investment in cultivating the next generation of creative talent.

The five-day residency, scheduled for March 17-21, 2027, will bring Midori to New Orleans to work with GNOYO musicians and other accomplished New Orleans-area students through intensive workshops and coaching sessions, concluding with a public performance. The residency is designed to transform young musicians into accomplished artists. The program provides an opportunity to showcase the depth of the region’s arts education ecosystem and its commitment to preparing young musicians for advanced study and professional careers.

GNOYO Earns Prestigious Midori Residency. Photo by Michael Violago/MidAmerica Productions.

“It is a great honor for GNOYO to be selected and recognized by Midori’s Orchestra Residencies Program as a model youth orchestra program in the nation,” said Dr. Jean Montès, Music Director for GNOYO. “This prestigious honor validates GNOYO’s true level of excellence, both statewide and nationally. We are delighted and looking forward to preparing our members to fully benefit from this memorable, transformative and impactful experience.”

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The selection comes as New Orleans continues to strengthen its standing within the creative economy. In 2025, the city was designated one of 10 American cities in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, recognition that highlights the role of arts, culture and education in supporting quality of life, talent retention and economic competitiveness.

Midori Residency Program: Building the Talent Pipeline

The Orchestra Residencies Program is designed to help develop young musicians through immersive instruction and mentorship from Midori, who founded the initiative and is internationally recognized as a violinist, educator and arts advocate. Over a four-decade career, she has performed with many of the world’s leading orchestras, mentored emerging artists and serves on the faculties of the Curtis Institute of Music and the Peabody Institute.

The 2027 residency marks the second time GNOYO has been selected for the program, having previously participated in 2010.

“I am looking forward to returning to New Orleans for a second ORP residency,” said Midori. “I am excited to reconnect with Dr. Jean Montès who has been building this orchestra and committing himself to nurturing the young musicians of greater New Orleans, and to dive right into working with these young players during the residency.”

GNOYO – Three Decades of Musical Excellence

Now entering its 32nd season, GNOYO was founded in 1994 by members of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, local music educators and parents. The nonprofit organization has expanded from two orchestras to 15 music programs that reach approximately 10,000 audience members annually.

GNOYO Earns Prestigious Midori Residency. Photo by Michael Violago/MidAmerica Productions.

Under Montès’ leadership, GNOYO has added a Young Artist Academy, annual retreats, choirs, chamber ensembles and national and international touring opportunities aimed at preparing students for advanced musical study and professional careers. One recent example is principal bassist Andy Hu, a rising senior at Benjamin Franklin High School who was selected for the National Youth Orchestra of the USA and will perform with Midori during the 2027 residency.