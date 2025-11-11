GNOu Summit Unites Leaders to Build Louisiana Workforce.

NEW ORLEANS — The fourth annual GNOu Summit will convene on Nov. 19 at the Marriott Warehouse Arts District in New Orleans, drawing leaders from industry, education, training, and workforce policy across Louisiana and the Gulf South. Organized by Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.), the full-day event boosts pathways from education and talent development through to in-demand jobs – a vital function at a time when Louisiana is seeing significant growth in the advanced manufacturing, logistics, wind energy, technology, and maritime sectors.

GNOu Summit – Building Louisiana’s Talent Pipeline

“The future of Louisiana’s economy depends on innovation, adaptability, and coordinated action,” said Matt Wolfe, senior vice president of communications at GNO, Inc. “The GNOu Summit stands out because it brings business, education, and civic leaders together with one purpose: building a stronger, more competitive regional workforce.”

Since it began, the Summit has grown from a regional meeting into a statewide platform that connects higher education with industry needs and strengthens Louisiana’s talent pipeline. “We have seen a continued increase in the number of educators, administrators, deans, professors, and industry partners join us for the Summit,” said Wolfe.

Leaders will showcase Industry trends, workforce demands and opportunities to collaborate in these critical sectors.

“It is a triple win,” said Wolfe. “Education partners receive market-relevant curriculums and industry partnership for their students, companies receive the employees they need ready to hit the ground on day one, and residents are better equipped for high-demand jobs in the region.”

Addressing Workforce Challenges Through Collaboration

The morning keynote titled “A Seat at the Table: Workforce Policy and Regional Readiness” convenes a panel featuring Tina Roper of Tangipahoa Parish Government, State Representative Kim Carver, Osmar Padilla of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, and Adam Knapp of Leaders for a Better Louisiana.

“This year’s agenda was built around the real issues shaping our region’s workforce today: retaining talent, expanding opportunity, and preparing people for rapid changes in technology and industry,” Wolfe said. “The sessions tackle those challenges head-on. The breakout sessions are intentionally mixed, putting employers next to university leaders, training providers, and state agencies.”

The summit will then split into three concurrent tracks — Workforce, Talent, and STEM — with breakout sessions covering topics such as talent attraction and retention, understanding job seeker priorities, scaling STEM talent development, creating data-driven solutions, and strengthening early-career skills.

The Workforce track focuses on scaling training and infrastructure, with sessions like ‘From the Ground Up: Building the Regional Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Infrastructure’.

The Talent track looks at attraction and retention through programs such as ‘Come Home Louisiana,’ which addresses the outmigration of skilled workers and how to bring them back to the state.

The STEM track highlights both innovation and inclusion, from ‘Justice-Involved Youth & STEM’ to ‘Powering Possibility: Louisiana’s ‘All of the Above’ Energy Workforce.’

“Together, these conversations reflect where the region is right now in facing pressure to fill high-demand jobs, keeping pace with new technologies like AI, and ensuring every community has access to quality careers,” said Wolfe. “The agenda doesn’t just identify problems, it connects leaders who can solve them.”

A lunch keynote at 1 p.m. will feature Michael Hecht of GNO, Inc. and Paige Carter of Louisiana Economic Development in a presentation titled “Positioning Louisiana to Win.” The day will close with the final keynote, “Charting the Future: AI in Work and Education,” beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Strengthening Competitiveness and Industry Alignment

“The GNOu Summit is built on collaboration,” Wolfe said. The entire design of the event is about bringing people together who are tackling the same workforce challenges from different perspectives:

Business leaders bring insight into evolving skill needs.

Educators bring the ability to adapt programs and train talent.

Government partners bring policy tools and funding opportunities that make solutions scalable.

“The GNOu Summit is one of the most direct ways GNO, Inc. advances its mission to grow jobs and investment in the region. Competitiveness starts with talent, and the Summit ensures that Louisiana’s workforce strategy stays aligned with industry demand,” said Wolfe.

Past GNOu Summits have produced new college–industry partnerships, expanded dual enrollment, and launched targeted training programs, helping align higher education with industry needs and deliver measurable gains in workforce readiness

“When employers see that our education systems, training providers, and public agencies are working together, it builds confidence to invest and expand here,” said Wolfe. “The Summit makes that alignment visible. It creates a shared understanding of what the region needs to stay competitive — from STEM education to advanced manufacturing skills to digital readiness.”