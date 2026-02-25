GNOSEF Celebrates 70 Years of STEM

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair (GNOSEF) will mark its 70th year this week as more than 350 middle and high school students gather at Tulane University’s Lavin-Bernick Center to present original research projects.

A 70-Year Tradition of STEM Achievement

Founded in 1956 as the inaugural “New Orleans Regional Science Fair,” GNOSEF is one of the oldest science and engineering fairs in the nation. The nonprofit organization is committed to advancing STEM education through student research and experiential learning in the Greater New Orleans region, serving students from Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes who are nominated by their schools or homeschool associations.

“GNOSEF stands as a testament to our community’s dedication to the pursuit of knowledge and the advancement of science,” said Michelle Sanchez, Ph.D., GNOSEF Fair Director and Associate Dean for Community Engagement and Academic Partnerships at Tulane. “We will continue to honor and support young minds as they explore, discover, and shape their future for many years to come.”

National workforce data highlights the importance of programs like GNOSEF. STEM occupations are growing faster than non-STEM roles and typically offer higher wages and lower unemployment rates. Research also shows that early, hands-on science education builds critical thinking and problem-solving.

“The fair represents so much more than competition; it’s a meaningful academic experience for students throughout our community, bringing together different backgrounds and the 70th anniversary feels like a milestone worth highlighting,” said Tricia Lowe, Senior Vice President of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

From Regional Competition to International Stage

Distinguished category winners will earn eligibility to represent GNOSEF Region IX at the Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair, scheduled for April 7-9 at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Students who advance from the state competition may go on to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), set for May 9-14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Science fairs are more important to the business community than they might seem at first glance. They’re not just student competitions. In short, science fairs are early-stage incubators for the kinds of thinkers, problem-solvers, and innovators that businesses depend on and it’s all here in our city, the one we love,” Lowe said.

Each year, four outstanding high school students and two teachers from the region are selected for an all-expenses-paid trip to Regeneron ISEF, where they join students from around the world and compete for more than $5 million in prizes.

A Personal Perspective

Lowe also shared her family’s personal experience with the program.

“It has been an incredible program for my daughter. This year her research focuses on microplastics in salts, which is particularly an important as coastline community,” Lowe said. “Although she hasn’t won the past two years, she continues to participate because of the tremendous experiences and opportunities the fair provides, networking with other students and mentoring by women passionate of STEM. In addition, this year, she had the chance to work in the UNO chemistry lab along side PhD students who donated their time to her.”

GNOSEF is affiliated with the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and awards more than $60,000 in cash and prizes annually to participating middle and high school students, as well as their teachers and schools.

GNOSEF Event Details

Project setup, judging and public viewing for the 70th annual fair will take place Feb. 23-26. Junior Division judging is scheduled for Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by Senior Division judging on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. During judging, students will stand by their projects to discuss their work with evaluators.

The Junior Division Awards Ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 2, followed by the Senior Division Awards Ceremony at 8 p.m.

The event is presented by Gold Level Sponsors Entergy Corporation, H. Britton Sanderford, the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, and Paul and Patty Habeeb Muehlemann. Since its establishment, GNOSEF has benefited from the support of educational institutions, sponsors and community organizations, including Tulane University, Loyola University, Women for a Better Louisiana and STEM Library Lab.

For more information about event dates, judging or volunteer opportunities, visit www.gnosef.org.