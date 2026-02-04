GNOSEF Announces 70 Years in STEM

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair (GNOSEF), one of the oldest science and engineering fairs in the nation, has announced its upcoming annual science fair, Feb. 23-26 at Tulane University’s Lavin-Bernick Center. The fair aims to foster innovation, research and achievement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among area youth.

Founded in 1956 as the inaugural “New Orleans Regional Science Fair,” GNOSEF is managed by the Fair Directors and Board Members of the Greater New Orleans Science Fair, Inc. and is affiliated with the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). GNOSEF provides an inclusive platform for students in grades 6 through 12 from Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes, nominated by their schools or home school associations, and annually welcomes approximately 300 students to participate each Spring.

The mission of GNOSEF is to encourage independent student research in science and engineering, inspire youth to pursue careers in STEM disciplines, and cultivate collaboration between students and professionals in the scientific and engineering communities. Through its events and initiatives, GNOSEF strives to empower the next generation of innovators and scholars.

GNOSEF awards more than $60,000 in cash and prizes each year to middle and high school participants, their teachers and schools. Distinguished category winners earn eligibility to represent GNOSEF Region IX at the Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair, held at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, April 7-9, 2026, and may subsequently advance to compete at the Regeneron ISEF in Phoenix, AZ, May 9-14, 2026.

Each year, four outstanding high school students and two teachers are selected for an all-expenses-paid trip to the Regeneron ISEF, where they join students from around the world in competing for over $5 million in prizes.

The fair has a distinguished history, tracing its roots to early science fairs organized by the New Orleans Junior Academy of Science (1938–1954). Since its official establishment in 1956, GNOSEF has benefited from the support and partnership of respected educational institutions, committed sponsors, and community organizations, including Tulane University, Loyola University, Women for a Better Louisiana, and STEM Library Lab. Over the decades, the fair has evolved, incorporated new advances, and broadened its reach, always maintaining its commitment to student achievement and scientific discovery.

“GNOSEF stands as a testament to our community’s dedication to the pursuit of knowledge and the advancement of science,” said Michelle Sanchez, Ph.D., GNOSEF Fair Director and Associate Dean for Community Engagement and Academic Partnerships at Tulane. “We will continue to honor and support young minds as they explore, discover, and shape their future for many years to come.”

Participants from the past seven decades, educators, families, sponsors, and members of the public are invited to join GNOSEF in celebrating this milestone event. For information regarding GNOSEF 2026 registration, event dates, and judging/volunteer opportunities, visit www.gnosef.org.