GNO Sports Foundation to Induct Gayle and Tom Benson into Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation will host its annual Honors Luncheon, presented by Hancock Whitney and New Orleans & Company, on Thursday, Sept. 12 on the turf of the Caesars Superdome. The event will pay tribute to Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and her late husband Tom Benson.

As part of the annual celebration, the Bensons will be inducted into the Sports Foundation Hall of Fame. The Bensons have worked with the Sports Foundation to help the city host four Super Bowls, four NCAA Men’s Final Fours, three NBA All-Star Games, and several other major sporting events.

“As I humbly accept the honor of being inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame along with Tom, I am reminded of the profound impacts the Sports Foundation and the New Orleans Saints have had on this city,” Gayle Benson said in a press release. “As we look ahead to Super Bowl LIX, I am delighted to continue our important work with Jay, Marcus and all of the city’s leaders to ensure the Super Bowl will be our greatest achievement yet.”

- Sponsors -

At the event, New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Chair and Entergy executive Marcus Brown will give an update on preparations for Super Bowl LIX, which is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2025.

“The Honors Luncheon brings together and celebrates those who have been the most impactful in hosting and executing some of the world’s largest events,” Brown said. “It is my pleasure to serve on the host committee and work so closely with Mrs. Benson, the Sports Foundation, and the NFL on what is sure to be a spectacular event.”

The luncheon also will bring together veterans from the NFL’s prior and current senior event management team for a panel discussion about the history of the Super Bowl in New Orleans and what to expect for Super Bowl LIX.

Former NFL vice presidents Jim Steeg and Frank Supovitz will join current NFL executive Peter O’Reilly and Sports Foundation CEO Jay Cicero to share stories and insights from their experiences orchestrating past events.

“It’s no secret we’re thrilled to welcome Super Bowl LIX to New Orleans, highlighting our city’s dedication to hosting world-class sporting events. The inclusion of Peter, Frank and Jim in our panel will bring together over four decades of leadership and expertise in NFL event execution and offer insight into the next six months,” Cicero said. “Embracing the legacy and the hard work that’s brought us our 11th Super Bowl, we are also proud to honor Mr. and Mrs. Benson for their outstanding contributions to the Super Bowl and other major events in New Orleans, leaving an indelible mark on our city and the sports world.”