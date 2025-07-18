GNO Sports Foundation Announces New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced that three local leaders have been selected to join its Board of Directors.

Robert Nolan, Darrel Saizan, and Aaron Steeg were nominated and approved by the board this Spring. All three bring a wealth of expertise to support the Sports Foundation’s mission of attracting and managing major sporting events that create economic impact and positive media opportunities for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.

Robert A. Nolan

Robert Nolan is an attorney at Adams & Reese, LLP where he has more than three decades of experience representing clients in the environmental and oil and gas industries, both on and offshore. His practice focuses on mitigation of environmental risk, providing safety in the oil and gas industries of the southeastern region.

Admitted to practice in several states and federal jurisdictions, Bob has argued as lead counsel in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and Florida. He has advised clients in hearings before the US Coast Guard and US Mineral Management Services (now Bureau of Ocean Energy Management).

Darrel J. Saizan, Jr.

Darrel J. Saizan, Jr., brings to the Sports Foundation board more than 20 years of experience working with city government. He is the Principal at Darrel J. Saizan and Associates, Inc., a firm that specializes in transportation planning, economic and community development, and project management. Saizan formerly served as the Chief of Staff for the Mayor’s Office and the Director of Economic Development for the City of New Orleans. He is also President of the New Orleans Industrial Development Board and is involved with the Master Consultant Team for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Aaron Steeg

Aaron Steeg is an associate attorney at Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver, LLP, where his practice centers around commercial and complex litigation, with a specialty in sports law. Steeg previously worked for Winston & Strawn LLP, a renowned sports-law practice in New York, and served on the team that secured a historic victory at the U.S. Supreme Court for student-athletes in NCAA v. Alston which revolutionized the landscape of college sports.

Steeg has also represented sports agencies, athletes, and agents in litigation, arbitration, and contract negotiations. A New Orleans native, Steeg received his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Robert, Aaron and Darrel are great additions to our Sports Foundation Board of Directors,” said Jay Cicero, President & CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “Their leadership and experience will benefit us greatly, as we continue our mission of bidding upon and managing major sporting events to boost our state and region’s economy. We look forward to working with them.”

To learn more about the Sports Foundation’s Board of Directors, visit www.gnosports.com/board.

About the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 37-year history, the Sports Foundation has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events and turned an overall $50 million public investment into more than $4.2 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.