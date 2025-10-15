GNO Inc. Startup NOLA Spotlights Fall Events

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) Startup NOLA program is heading into a busy fall season, hosting a series of events designed to connect founders, investors, and ecosystem supporters. From capital access to consumer brand growth, the October lineup continues to expand the region’s entrepreneurial network and foster collaboration across industries.

Evie Poitevent Sanders, Vice President of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at GNO Inc., said the program’s goal is to strengthen relationships among founders and the organizations that support them. She said the Startup NOLA program “fosters ecosystem cohesion and close connection, provides the opportunity to network and share information and ideas, and provides informative programming for founders, ESOs, funders, and ecosystem champions.”

Access to Capital: Family Offices

The next installment of GNO Inc.’s Access to Capital series will take place on Oct. 21 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Shop at the Contemporary Arts Center, located at 900 Camp Street. The session will focus on the growing role of family offices, privately managed investment entities that often play a key role in early-stage funding.

The event will feature representatives from several regional firms that invest in startups, including Benson Capital Partners, Build with Shift, Market Cross, Free Gulliver and Bollinger Enterprises. Attendees will learn how family offices operate, what motivates their investment strategies and how entrepreneurs can engage them as potential partners.

Beginning with a networking happy hour, the program continues GNO Inc.’s broader effort to connect local founders with the financial insight and relationships needed to grow their ventures.

NOFAB Meetup: Scaling Food and Beverage Brands

The following evening, Startup NOLA will shift its focus to the region’s growing consumer goods sector during the Q4 New Orleans Food and Beverage Ecosystem Meetup, known as NOFAB.

The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Museum of the American Cocktail, located at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

This quarter’s program will feature local founders who have successfully broken into regional grocery stores and sustained their presence on store shelves. Speakers include Robert Haynes of Drink Yoro, Stephanie Shank of Fluff Gourmet and Steven Marque of Mam Papaul’s, with additional participants to be announced.

The discussion will offer practical insight into the lessons, relationships and realities behind scaling consumer brands in a competitive marketplace. Presented by the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, the in-person session is open to anyone interested in New Orleans’ growing food and beverage entrepreneurship community.

Next Up – Benson Capital Partners and Palette Northshore

The next Startup NOLA Monthly Meetup will be hosted by Benson Capital Partners on Wednesday, November 12, at the Benson Towers 5th floor event space. Mrs. Benson is expected to attend and speak and attendees may be offered tickets to the Pelicans game that night through the event’s registration form.

The last Access to Capital program for 2025 will take place on Tuesday, November 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a focus on private equity. The gathering will take place at the newly renovated Palette Northshore.