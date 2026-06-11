GNO, Inc. Relaunches WorkNOLA Job Platform

NEW ORLEANS — Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) has announced the relaunch of WorkNOLA.com, the Greater New Orleans region’s most widely used job platform, with a fully redesigned and rebuilt site. The platform, which draws tens of thousands of monthly users and features over one thousand regional employers, remains free for both job seekers and employers. This redevelopment represents the first complete overhaul of the site in seven years.

“Greater New Orleans deserves a job platform built for this region, specifically for workers and companies located here – and that is WorkNOLA,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “We will only truly benefit from the nascent economic boom in the region and state if our residents get the jobs. GNO, Inc. been proud to operate this as a free resource since 2011, and the new platform makes it more powerful and usable than ever.”

Originally launched by 504ward, NOLA YURP, and other partners in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, then managed by Make New Orleans Home, the site has now operated for two decades. GNO, Inc. has operated WorkNOLA since 2011 as a no-cost alternative to national job boards, with listings sourced directly from area employers rather than scraped from other sites.

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The relaunched site was built by New Orleans-based WhereWeGo and features a modern, mobile-responsive design alongside significant upgrades to how people find jobs and how employers find candidates.

“We’re proud to partner with GNO, Inc. on a tool that helps showcase the opportunities we have right here in our region,” said Leah Lykins, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at WhereWeGo. “A regional platform like WorkNOLA can remove many of the headaches people experience on larger job sites and give both job seekers and employers a more trusted place to connect.”

WorkNOLA lists full-time, part-time, freelance, internship, and temporary positions across every industry in the 10-parish region. The platform targets candidates who want to live and work in Greater New Orleans, a feature that employers regularly describe as helpful in filling their staffing needs.

WorkNOLA – New Features for Employers and Job Seekers

In its upgraded format, employers can post unlimited jobs for free, use WorkNOLA as an applicant tracking system, or direct candidates to their own hiring platforms, and can have multiple users manage their company account. The new version of WorkNOLA.com also provides companies with easier access to set the duration for their openings, relist archived positions, and see metrics on how many views their listing has accumulated.

Additionally, job seekers can now save multiple versions of their resume that can be imported directly into job applications, and can search and filter openings by industry, location, and job type. The site now offers upgraded capabilities for saving jobs to user accounts or for sharing openings over text, email, and social media.

“Managing hiring across a large organization means our teams need tools that work without a lot of friction,” said Gabby Morgan, Talent Acquisition and Workforce Development Specialist at Laitram. “WorkNOLA fits that need because it’s straightforward to post positions, manage listings, and track activity without a steep learning curve. Plus, the platform allows for large teams to have access to the platform and can steer candidates to existing hiring portals. For a company our size, that kind of simplicity matters.”

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Some additional new features are designed to deliver a better site experience for users. These include measures to prevent companies from creating duplicate accounts or creating profiles without basic company details. Additionally, WorkNOLA has rolled out a series of critical safety measures to prevent bots or rogue users from posting fraudulent listings on the site, and will continue to make similar improvements in the future.

Powered by GNO, Inc., WorkNOLA is part of the organization’s broader strategy to attract, retain, and grow talent across Southeast Louisiana. The site is a part of GNO, Inc.’s network of workforce and talent resources which includes GNOCareerGuide.org, DestinationGNO.com, and StudyNOLA.com.