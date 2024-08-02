GNO Inc. Launches New Road Closure Tracker Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS – In a move to streamline transportation information, Greater New Orleans Inc. (GNO, Inc.) has officially launched a new online tool designed to help residents and visitors navigate road closures and construction areas. The site comes as part of the ongoing infrastructure enhancements in the entertainment district, which are being prepared for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX in February. It aims to be a centralized resource where users can view road status updates, closures and construction schedules.

In an email to Biz New Orleans, senior vice president of communications at GNO Inc., Matt Wolfe, explained that the new platform addresses a critical need for consolidated, real-time information on road conditions. “While this work represents great progress for the city, it also impacts transportation in our community. Because numerous agencies at the state and local level are involve[d], there was no consolidated way for residents to see what roads are currently closed or partially closed at any given time. This site fills that information gap,” he said.

“The more accurate emphasis on timing is now, especially as we approach the school year,” says Wolfe. “Giving parents the ability to see how their access to Central Business District, the warehouse district, and French Quarter will be impacted is incredibly valuable. As for Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras, roadwork will not be active during those events, so the idea would be for our neighbors to enjoy the city’s newly fixed streets at that time rather than avoiding closures.”

The launch of the road closure tracker is part of the city’s broader effort to improve communication and support residents and visitors in managing the evolving transportation landscape. To view the site, visit https://nolastreets.info/