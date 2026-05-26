GNO Inc. Launches 2026 Innovation Internship Cohort

NEW ORLEANS — Greater New Orleans, Inc. has launched the 2026 cohort of its Innovation Internship Program (GIIP), placing 45 college students with 39 companies across Southeast Louisiana. The eight-week paid internship program, now in its sixth year, has served over 100 students since its 2021 launch, maintained a 97% retention rate with host companies, and become a proven model for connecting college students to high-growth careers in Southeast Louisiana.

“Much of GNO, Inc.’s work is at the system level – for example, changing public policy,” said Michael Hecht, President & CEO, GNO, Inc. “Our Innovation Internship Program is different: it operates at the individual level, changing lives. We are so proud of 45 of our interns, and so grateful for our nearly 40 regional companies that are helping us build both careers and the economy.”

The Innovation Internship interns will begin their placements following a detailed orientation and professional development experience in the week of May 26. Students earn $20 per hour through a 30-hour workweek across six career tracks:

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STEM interns embed in real-world industry projects

Startup interns gain exposure to entrepreneurial ideation and business development

Engineering interns work alongside firms in mechanical, electrical, software, and civil disciplines

Energy interns contribute to South Louisiana’s clean and renewable energy economy

Trade & Logistics and Maritime interns work with shipping related companies on industry efficiencies

Private Equity/Venture Capital interns learn how startups and early-stage companies secure funding and scale

Building a Regional Talent Pipeline

Now in its sixth year, GIIP has become a model for how regional economic development organizations can directly address talent retention. The Greater New Orleans region competes for high-growth industry investment in energy, advanced manufacturing, and technology, and the ability to demonstrate a pipeline of locally trained, work-ready talent is a core part of that pitch. GIIP puts students inside that economy while they’re still in school, giving them and their employers a reason to stay.

“Phelps has deep roots in this region, and that comes with a responsibility to invest in the next generation of talent,” said Kim Boyle, Phelps Office Managing Partner in New Orleans and Board Chair of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “Getting in the room with these students, teaching them things that truly matter in business before they’re in the workforce is how you build successful professionals. That’s the whole point.”

GIIP, a program of GNO, Inc.’s Greater New Orleans Region One Center for STEM (GNOrocs), draws students from four-year colleges and universities in Louisiana or students who hold permanent residency in the Greater New Orleans area. The 2026 cohort represents students from institutions including Case Western Reserve University, Dillard University, Louisiana State University, Loyola University of New Orleans, Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO), Southern University and A&M College at Baton Rouge (SUBR), Southeastern Louisiana University, Texas Southern University, Tulane University, University of New Orleans, University of Notre Dame, and Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA).

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“Chevron is committed to Southeast Louisiana’s long-term success, and that means investing in the next generation of workers who will power it forward,” said Chevron Public Affairs Manager Jeremy Haken. “Each year, this program connects companies to talented, motivated students, who in turn gain hands-on experience. This is exactly the kind of initiative that keeps the Louisiana economy competitive. Chevron’s proud to be a part of it.”

“Programs like the GNO Innovation Internship Program are exactly the kind of initiative Louisiana needs more of,” said Osmar Padilla, Deputy Secretary of Louisiana Works. “When college students gain real experience inside high-growth companies while they are still in school, we are not just helping them launch careers, we are helping companies build the skilled workforce Louisiana’s economy depends on. That is a win for students, a win for employers, and a win for the future of our state.”

Innovation Internship Program Impact and Outcomes

When this year’s cohort of 45 interns complete the program, GIIP will have served nearly 150 students since its launch. Sixty-five percent of past interns have been offered internship extensions through the academic year and interns have collectively earned 20 professional certifications, led marketing campaigns used year-round by their host companies, contributed to biomedical research, and worked on battery efficiency projects with potential applications in the energy sector.

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“At Boeing, we recognize that the future of aerospace and advanced manufacturing depends on cultivating local talent and fostering innovation from the ground up,” said Mike Cacheiro, Boeing Vice President and Program Manager for the Space Launch System. “Programs like GNO, Inc.’s Innovation Internship Program are vital in providing students with real-world experience and connecting them to meaningful career opportunities right here in Southeast Louisiana. We are proud to support this initiative that not only strengthens the regional workforce but also inspires the next generation of engineers, creators, and leaders.”

GIIP Program Structure And Professional Development

Throughout the eight week program, Phelps Dunbar and AOS Interior Environments will host professional development sessions for the cohort. The program concludes a C-Suite Pitch Competition and individual capstone presentations.

“Workforce development works when education and industry connect before students graduate,” said Daphine Barnes, Executive Director of Workforce at Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This program does that across six career tracks, with companies ranging from startups to major energy operators. Sixty-five percent of our alumni have been invited back for extended placements, so the program is delivering on what it set out to do. The 2026 cohort now takes us to nearly 150 students served since launch, providing real impact for local residents.”

2026 Host Companies

1834 Venture, Ampirical, AOS Interior Environments, Atmos Energy, Care Eleven, CF Industries, Copado, Corridor Ventures, Crescent Power System, Culture Co-Op, ECS Southeast, LLC, Gallo Mechanical, Gibbs Construction, Glass Half Full, Impact Connections, Inclusiv Care, It’s the Impact, Landis Construction, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Newlab, New Orleans BioInnovation Center, Obatala Sciences, Port of New Orleans, RNGD, Sewerage & Water Board, Solutient, St. Charles Clean Fuels LLC, STB Technologies, TAI Engineers, LLC, The Lab by Tech Plug, The Ansardi Group, The Cooper Group, The Kearney Companies, Universal Data, Urban Systems, Vivace, WB Reily (Reily Foods), Woodward Design+Build/Woodward Interests, Zenistry Labs.

The 2026 GIIP is supported by GNO, Inc., Chevron, Boeing, the Tulane Innovation Institute, LA Works, the Brown Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation, and NOBIC. Program partners include Phelps Dunbar, YouthForce NOLA, Maroon, Inc., TechPlug, AOS Interior Environments, and Rebekah Smith L3C.

Applications for the 2027 cohort will open in fall 2026. Students enrolled in four-year Louisiana colleges and universities, or permanent residents of the Greater New Orleans area, are encouraged to apply at gnoinc.org.