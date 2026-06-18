GNO, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition for 2027

NEW ORLEANS — Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) announced on June 18 that President & CEO Michael Hecht will transition to a new role in 2027, moving into the position of CEO Emeritus. In this position, he will continue to support key projects and initiatives for GNO, Inc. while a new CEO assumes daily leadership.

Hecht said in a letter to GNO, Inc. investors that he will remain president and CEO through the end of 2026 and, in his emeritus role, plans to focus on supporting the incoming chief executive. He will also focus on the success of major regional initiatives including work associated with the Louisiana International Terminal project with the Port of New Orleans.

Hecht has led GNO, Inc. for 18 years. During his tenure, the organization was named the International Economic Development Council’s Economic Development Organization of the Year in 2022 and has been recognized multiple times by Site Selection magazine as one of the nation’s top-performing economic development organizations. Business leaders and stakeholders describe GNO, Inc. as the leading economic development and civic organization for the Greater New Orleans region.

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During Hecht’s tenure, GNO, Inc. helped secure a range of economic development and civic wins for New Orleans, the region and Louisiana. Among them was the region’s successful bid for the federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge award to support the H2theFuture initiative, along with efforts to attract business investment and expand workforce development opportunities. Those accomplishments were made possible through collaboration among GNO, Inc. staff, board members and regional partners, Hecht said.

The transition comes as the organization remains financially sound, supported by an engaged board and a 21-member team that has helped drive an ambitious portfolio of economic development initiatives. Team members have indicated they remain committed to the organization’s mission and said all major projects remain on track as the organization prepares for its next chapter, describing the transition as occurring “on a high note.”

GNO, Inc. Leadership Transition

The leadership transition was initiated by Hecht, who determined that after nearly two decades at the helm, it was the right time professionally and personally to step into a new role. In a letter to GNO, Inc. investors, Hecht said the move was designed with “a singular goal: the continuity of GNO, Inc.” and emphasized that it represents “a transition, not an abrupt change.”

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“GNO, Inc. under Michael has become an indispensable leader in our community and throughout the State of Louisiana. Michael excels in delivering substantial and concrete results, even through challenging times. His commitment to economic development and prosperity, for all citizens throughout Louisiana, has inspired an optimistic vision of our collective future,” said Kim Boyle, board chair of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “GNO, Inc. is grateful that Michael has committed to this new role where he will continue his remarkable contributions, and while we will miss Michael as CEO, we are extremely confident that GNO, Inc. will continue to lead with energy and excellence.”

The GNO, Inc. Board of Directors, led by Boyle and incoming Chair Aimee Quirk, will begin the process of searching for a new president and CEO, who they said will guide GNO, Inc. through its next phase of growth.

“Leading GNO, Inc. has been the honor of a lifetime,” Hecht said. “My new Emeritus position will ensure organizational continuity and efficacy, and allow the GNO Inc. team to remain focused on its mission of ‘A thriving economy, and an excellent quality of life, for everyone.’ I am forever grateful and deeply indebted to the GNO, Inc. staff, board, investors, and partners who have made our success possible.”

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“Biz New Orleans has been chronicling my journey with GNO, Inc. for over a decade,” Hecht said. “I am so grateful for the many partners, like Biz New Orleans, who have been integral to our success. I can’t wait to take on the big challenges for Greater New Orleans in this new professional chapter.”

What’s Next for Hecht

During his tenure at GNO, Inc., Hecht received recognitions including CEO of the Year, Distinguished Citizen of the Year and “One of 10 People Making a Difference in the South.” He helped build the organization into a diverse and effective organization trusted by business, political and civic leaders throughout the region and state, across political, socioeconomic and geographic lines.

In 2027, Hecht plans to launch an economic development and government relations consulting firm which he said will work closely with the GNO, Inc. team.

“GNO Inc. is entering an exciting new chapter, built on the incredible foundation Michael and his talented team have laid, and we thank him for his exceptional service to our region,” said Aimee Quirk, incoming board chair of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “With Michael’s continued leadership in his new role, we’re excited to welcome a dynamic new President and CEO who will build on this momentum and drive our next era of growth.”