Global Wind Organization Approves Nunez Training Expansion

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Nunez Community College’s Wind Energy Technology program is ready to expand training and course offerings after passing a Global Wind Organisation audit May 1.

In 2024, Nunez became the first college or university in Louisiana to offer a degree program in the wind energy industry and is set to begin offering workforce certifications for the growing renewable energy industry in the near future.

The Global Wind Organisation (GWO) is recognized worldwide as the top sanctioning body in the wind energy industry. Two representatives from Energy Innovation, Nunez’s Norwegian partner in creating the Wind Energy Technology curriculum, recently spent a week inspecting Nunez’s facilities before deeming the program fit to continue offering Basic Safety Training, as well as to expand course offerings in Enhanced First Aid Training and Advanced Rescue Training.

The program is also provisionally approved to offer Basic Technical Training in the fall, making it the first GWO-certified training provider in Louisiana to offer this highly desired certification.

Students who earn their associate degree and related certificates from Nunez’s Wind Energy Technology program will be qualified to enter the wind energy workforce anywhere in the world. Nunez and its local partners expect the wind energy industry to become a major contributor to energy production regionally, with several land-based wind farms currently in development throughout the state of Louisiana, as well as numerous wind farms in Texas and Mississippi.

“Continued Global Wind Organisation endorsement of our program proves that we are able to comprehensively train Louisiana’s first generation of wind turbine technicians,” said Nunez Assistant Vice Chancellor Reggie Poché. “We are very proud that Nunez will contribute to this energy transition by doing what we do best: Ensuring that Louisiana is provided with a capable, well-trained workforce.”

Nunez Chancellor Dr. Tina Tinney said Nunez partnered with Energy Innovation in establishing the Wind Energy Technology program specifically to position Louisianans as the workforce leaders in wind energy.

“As a vital part of our region, our college is uniquely positioned to lead in workforce innovation. We have an obligation to develop training programs that create a workforce not just for today, but for tomorrow. We are proud of the partners and opportunities that are defining our newly launched Sustainable Energy Career Academy, because we are not just responding to change—we’re driving it.”

To jumpstart the program, Nunez has offered a full scholarship to the first 20 students to enroll in the associate degree program for Wind Energy Technology. The scholarships are funded by a National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine Gulf Research Program grant awarded in December 2023. There are still scholarships available for summer and fall enrollment. Potential students can learn more about scholarship requirements by emailing wind@nunez.edu.

Nunez’s Wind Energy Technology facilities were designed and constructed in 2024 in collaboration with Energy Innovation, which signed a partnership agreement with the college in November 2022 and trained and certified Nunez’s instructors at its facility in Egersund, Norway, in November 2023.

The existing facilities thus far include elevated structures to train for working at heights in anticipation of graduates working on wind turbines that are hundreds of feet tall. In addition, the college has designed and built a confined space structure to mimic a wind turbine nacelle (the structure at the top of the turbine) for use in the Advanced Rescue Training certification.

The college also added additional training equipment for courses offered this fall that will train students to monitor and maintain the electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic components of wind turbines. Future courses will include specialized certifications in blade repair, control of hazardous energies, and crane and hoist training. Students also learn to operate unmanned aircraft (drones), an increasingly valuable skill in turbine operations and maintenance.

Registration is currently open for the Summer and Fall 2025 terms at Nunez.edu Summer classes begin June 2, and Fall classes begin Aug. 19.

