Global Vessel & Tank Expands Louisiana Operations

NEW IBERIA, La. (press release) – Global Vessel & Tank, LLC has announced that it will invest $5.4 million to expand its Iberia Parish operations with new manufacturing and office space, increasing capacity to produce vital oilfield processing equipment used throughout the Gulf South.

The company is expected to create 50 direct new jobs with an average salary of $66,560, which is 120% of the average Iberia Parish wage, while retaining 106 existing positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 77 indirect new jobs, for a total of 127 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

“Global Vessel & Tank’s expansion shows how Louisiana manufacturers continue to meet industry demand while creating new opportunities for local workers. The company’s growth in Iberia Parish highlights the important role of energy manufacturing in driving regional investment and job creation,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

The expansion will add 30,000 square feet to the company’s facility at 3206 Coteau Road in New Iberia. The project includes a new corporate office, warehouse and fabrication shop to expand production capabilities and improve operational efficiency. Together, these additions will enhance customer service and strengthen Louisiana’s manufacturing base.

“We had the need for increased capacity because of customer demand. The expansion will allow us to meet our customers’ demands and expand our current footprint in Louisiana. This will create more jobs for our company and Louisiana,” said Nathan Pool, CEO of Global Vessel & Tank.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Lafayette, Global Vessel & Tank has grown into a key supplier of equipment for the oil and gas industry from its New Iberia facility, with products used throughout the Gulf South. Construction is currently underway with the office and warehouse to be completed by January 2026 and the fabrication shop following in March 2026.

“Iberia Parish is open for business, and Global Vessel & Tank’s announcement of its expansion and relocation represents another significant win for our community. This investment will create valuable opportunities for our world-class workforce and further strengthen Iberia Parish’s position as a destination for industry growth. We sincerely thank Global Vessel & Tank for their continued confidence in our region and look forward to supporting their success well into the future,” said Michael J. Tarantino, president and CEO of the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation.

To secure the project in New Iberia, the state of Louisiana offered Global Vessel & Tank a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“This investment by Global Vessel & Tank is another strong example of the momentum we’re seeing across Acadiana. Their decision to expand in New Iberia strengthens our manufacturing base, supports high-quality jobs, and reflects the confidence employers have in our region’s future. We’re proud to support companies choosing to grow right here at home — and we congratulate and celebrate with our partners at the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation on another great win,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana.

About Global Vessel & Tank, LLC

Global Vessel & Tank is a leading provider of oil and gas surface production equipment. Its specialties include ASME code pressure vessels and API storage tanks. Established in 2008, the company has grown to become a trusted leader in the industry. Learn more at Globalvesselandtank.com.