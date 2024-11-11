Global Trademark Experts to Meet in New Orleans for 2024 INTA Leadership Meeting

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — New Orleans will host more than 1,700 intellectual property (IP) professionals from around the globe as part of the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) 2024 Leadership Meeting, set to take place from Nov. 12-15 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The event will be the largest of its kind, bringing together brand experts from diverse sectors to discuss critical trends and challenges in intellectual property. Key topics will include copyright issues in artificial intelligence, trade secret protection in the digital age, and strategies to combat online scams. Attendees will represent a broad range of regions, including East and South Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and North and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as North America.

A highlight of the meeting will be a special address by Gayle Benson, the owner and CEO of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, who will share her insights at the record-breaking event.

- Sponsors -

In addition to the business sessions, INTA registrants will have the opportunity to participate in a local sustainability initiative. Attendees will volunteer with The Green Project, a local organization focused on recycling and reusing latex and water-based paint. Volunteers will help collect and sort paint, which is then sold at a reduced price to support families in need. The project’s proceeds benefit a local education fund that provides environmental education to K-12 students in the New Orleans area.

INTA volunteers will also visit Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy to engage with students as part of the Unreal Campaign. This consumer awareness initiative aims to educate teens and young adults about the significance of trademarks and brands, as well as the dangers of purchasing counterfeit goods.

For more information, click here.