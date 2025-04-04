Global Gaming Tournament in New Orleans to Award $1M Prize Pool

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans will become the epicenter of the esports universe when Electronic Arts (EA) hosts the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Open at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from May 1-4.

The tournament will feature 160 teams from across the globe competing for a total prize pool of $1 million. It is Electronic Arts’ largest-ever Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS).

“Coming off the unprecedented success of the ALGS Year 4 Championship in Sapporo, it was important to continue that momentum and raise the stakes by giving more Apex Legends players than ever before an opportunity to compete,” said Monica Dinsmore, EA’s Head of Esports. “After experiencing the energy of New Orleans during Madden Bowl last month, we knew this city would be the perfect location to bring our biggest LAN competition in EA history.” ​

The tournament will feature all 120 ALGS Year 5 Split 1 Pro League teams, with an additional 40 teams that earned their spots through the Preseason Qualifiers which concluded on March 17. This inclusive format ensures a diverse and competitive field, offering a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills on an international stage. ​Expanded prizing will reward the top 40 teams at the ALGS Open.

The influx of nearly 500 competitors and thousands of gaming enthusiasts is projected to generate substantial tourism revenue and stimulate local businesses.

The event is also anticipated to draw hundreds of thousands of online viewers, casting an international spotlight on New Orleans as a premier destination for esports. This exposure is expected to bolster the city’s reputation in the global gaming community and attract future events of similar magnitude.​

Tickets for the ALGS Open are currently available for purchase on EventBrite.com.

The ALGS, inaugurated in 2019, rapidly evolved into a premier esports tournament series for the battle royale game Apex Legends, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA. The series offers a structured pathway for players, encompassing various tiers of competition and culminating in high-stakes live events.

EA, founded in 1982 by former Apple employee Trip Hawkins, has been a trailblazer in the video game industry. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company is known for developing and publishing an array of successful franchises, including Battlefield, The Sims, and Madden NFL.