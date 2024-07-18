Global Freight and Logistics Firm Opens Second Louisiana Office

BATON ROUGE – From Louisiana Economic Development:

Total Quality Logistics (TQL), the second-largest freight brokerage in North America and one of the largest global third-party logistics firms, announced it is expanding its presence in Louisiana by establishing a new location in Baton Rouge.

The company expects to create 98 direct new jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 146 indirect new jobs, for a total of 244 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

- Sponsors -

“With six deep draft ports, six Class 1 railroads, seven primary airports and six interstate highways, no other state can compete with Louisiana’s infrastructure advantages,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “I thank TQL for recognizing these key assets and their benefits for expanding businesses as they continue to strengthen our national supply chain.”

The new office is TQL’s second Louisiana venture. In 2017, the firm opened its New Orleans location, where it now supports more than 100 direct jobs.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our commitment to Louisiana and be part of the vibrant Baton Rouge community,” TQL President Kerry Byrne said. “Baton Rouge is home to a thriving transportation hub and tremendous pool of talent.”

Founded in 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is one of the largest logistics firms in North America, with more than 9,000 employees in more than 60 offices across the country. The company’s Baton Rouge office is located at 2900 Westfork Drive, and is currently hiring for entry level sales positions.

The company is expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“BRAC is excited to see TQL expand into Baton Rouge and look forward to supporting their growth in Louisiana’s Capital Region,” said Lori Melancon, Baton Rouge Area Chamber president and CEO.