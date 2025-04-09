Global ERG Network Coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Global ERG Network (GEN) will host its Spring Summit on April 15 at The Conference Centre On 11, located on the 11th floor of the Pan American Life Center in New Orleans.

The one-day professional development event will convene human resources and business leaders from across the country to examine the measurable business impact of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Councils.

The theme of the Spring Summit is “Measuring Up – Quantifying ERG Impact & Driving Sustainability.” The event will focus on building impactful and sustainable Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that deliver long-term value. Topics will include leadership development, engagement strategies, workplace inclusion, organizational performance metrics and growth, succession planning, and other key elements that contribute to ERG effectiveness.

Designed for both emerging and established ERG leaders, the summit will provide practical tools and strategies to support ongoing development and measurable success.

Scheduled programming includes expert-led discussions, the presentation of new research, and sessions designed to provide actionable strategies for organizations looking to quantify ERG outcomes and support their long-term viability.

Speakers and Sessions

Aimee K. Broadhurst: As the Founder and CEO of Inclusive Space, Broadhurst equips Employee Resource Group (ERG) leaders with the knowledge, tools, and templates to balance their paid jobs with their passion jobs.

Anna Ettin: The Executive Officer of Innovation and Generational Transformation at TPS, Ettin has served as a strategist and thought leader for ERG leaders, DEIB teams, and business executives for more than a decade.

Joshua Dantzler: Founder of DICE Consulting, Dantzler assists organizations in driving meaningful change. His session will cover the R.E.A.C.H. Framework—Recognize, Engage, Adapt, Communicate, and Honor—a structured approach to ensuring ERGs are inclusive, effective, and impactful for all employees, regardless of their role or location.

Elias Lemon: As Vice President of Belonging and Engagement at NMDP, Lemon leads efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace, focusing on workplace culture, leadership development, and employee engagement..

Dr. Theresa M. Welbourne: As Executive Director of the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute, Culverhouse College of Business at The University of Alabama and holding the Will and Maggie Brooke Professorship in Entrepreneurship, Welbourne’s expertise lies in human capital management and strategic leadership in high-growth and entrepreneurial organizations.

Event Details

The event begins with breakfast and registration at 8:15 a.m., followed by summit sessions from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location:

Conference Centre On 11

601 Poydras Street, 11th Floor

New Orleans, LA 70130