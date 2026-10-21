Global Diving Expo Marks 50 Years in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — More than 7,000 diving industry professionals from over 60 countries are expected to gather at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Nov. 3-6 for DEMA Show 2026, an international business convention celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The four-day event, produced by the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA), will feature more than 500 exhibiting companies showcasing diving equipment, underwater technology, training resources and travel destinations. The trade-only convention brings together manufacturers, retailers, distributors, tourism organizations and other businesses serving the global diving and water sports industries.

The convention returns to New Orleans as the city continues a busy fall meetings season. New Orleans & Company previously announced that 14 major conventions and meetings scheduled between September and December were expected to attract at least 225,000 attendees, generating business for hotels, restaurants, transportation providers and other hospitality-related companies.

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Diving Industry Convention Returns to New Orleans

DEMA Show was last held in New Orleans in 2023. The association has also selected the city to host its 2029 convention, with events scheduled for Orlando in 2027 and Las Vegas in 2028.

The show’s return comes amid growth in attendance and exhibitor participation. According to DEMA, overall verified participation at its 2025 convention increased approximately 20% compared with 2024, while verified attendee registration grew more than 29%. Exhibiting company participation increased more than 6%.

The 2025 event attracted more than 6,700 attendees and more than 500 exhibiting companies, according to the association’s 2026 media kit. DEMA Show was also recognized in Trade Show Executive’s 2025 Fastest 50, which highlights trade shows experiencing significant attendance growth.

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DEMA, headquartered in San Diego, represents more than 1,400 member businesses worldwide. The association began as an organization focused on diving equipment manufacturers before expanding to represent retailers, training organizations, travel businesses and other industry participants.

Business Education and Industry Technology

In addition to its exhibition floor, DEMA Show 2026 will offer more than 250 educational sessions addressing business growth, retail operations, marketing, diving instruction, technology and industry trends.

Exhibitors will present equipment and innovations ranging from diving computers and underwater imaging systems to safety equipment and travel services. The event also provides opportunities for diving retailers, equipment manufacturers and international tourism operators to establish business relationships.

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The convention’s 50th anniversary celebration is scheduled for Nov. 5 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Mardi Gras World, featuring networking, entertainment and presentations recognizing the industry’s development over the past five decades.

DEMA Show began in 1977 as a gathering of diving equipment manufacturers in Miami Beach, Florida, and has since expanded into an international marketplace for diving, water sports and adventure travel businesses.

The convention is restricted to qualified industry professionals and is not open to the general public.