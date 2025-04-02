Global Automotive Lighting Industry Leader Expands to Jefferson Parish

METARIE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) joined Jefferson Parish leaders and partners to celebrate the expansion of ORACLE Lighting, a global leader in automotive lighting innovation, in Fat City on Tuesday. The automotive lighting manufacturer broke ground on a new 15,000 square-foot showroom, investing $3 million to double the size of its current showroom.

This expansion will not only retain 30 jobs but will also create 13 new direct jobs within ORACLE Lighting. Furthermore, the project is expected to generate a significant number of construction jobs, contributing to the economic development of Jefferson Parish and strengthening the local workforce.

Founded in 1999, ORACLE Lighting was born out of a passion for cars and a desire to push the boundaries of lighting design. The company had humble beginnings. Justin Hartenstein launched the business from a garage in Metairie, La. Since then, ORACLE Lighting has grown into a globally recognized brand with thousands of innovative products.

The company relocated its headquarters to Fat City in 2009, rehabilitating a 10,000-square-foot building that now serves as its base of operations. Over the years, Oracle Lighting has invested in the community by purchasing and revitalizing three additional blighted properties, stimulating economic renewal and encouraging neighboring businesses to invest in the area as well.

“As someone who has long championed the revitalization of Fat City, I am thrilled to expand ORACLE Lighting’s presence in the Metairie Business Development District,” said Justin Hartenstein, Founder of ORACLE Lighting. “This investment not only doubles our footprint in the area but also reinforces our commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and job creation in Jefferson Parish.”

This project is the result of years of collaboration and strategic efforts by local leaders and economic development partners. JEDCO worked directly with ORACLE Lighting to retain the business in Jefferson Parish, and specifically, in Fat City. The organization conducted multiple site searches and research to identify viable solutions for the business’ expansion plans.

“ORACLE Lighting is a champion for its community, a recognized leader in its industry, and a growing manufacturer that continues to create jobs and investment in Jefferson Parish, which is why the retention and expansion of this company is so significant,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “ORACLE Lighting has served as symbol of change and renewal for Fat City for many years. We are thrilled to see this project moving forward right next to their headquarters, allowing the company to continue setting new standards in the automotive lighting industry from right here in Jefferson Parish.”

Oracle Lighting’s commitment to Fat City extends beyond its business operations. Hartenstein served on the board of the Metairie Business Development District (MBDD), playing an active role in the rejuvenation and revitalization of the area. The company also engages in philanthropic efforts, including supporting local charities and developing a charitable initiative that provides solar-powered battery units to communities affected by energy poverty and natural disasters.

“Oracle Lighting has been a staple in Fat City since my time as the District 5 Councilwoman, and it has been incredible to watch their growth over the years,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Their continued investment in this area demonstrates a deep commitment to Jefferson Parish. This expansion is not just a win for Fat City, but for our entire community. We are proud to see Oracle Lighting thrive and expand their operations here in JP.”

“Oracle Lighting’s decision to expand in Fat City is a testament to the opportunities available for businesses here,” said District 5 Councilman Hans Liljeberg. “Their success highlights why Fat City is a top destination for growth, and we look forward to seeing more companies follow their lead in choosing Jefferson Parish as their long-term home.”

Construction is set to be complete in October 2025. The new facility will be located at 4125 Hessmer Avenue in Metairie.

About ORACLE Lighting

For the past 25 Years ORACLE Lighting has been offering the most innovative LED lighting products in the automotive industry. With over 10,000 SKUs, the comprehensive ORACLE Line has Platinum SDC Data status. In 2021 ORACLE Lighting was named the SEMA Manufacturer of the year. Oracle Lighting uses only premium-level LEDs, and we are committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations and staying on the cutting edge of lighting technology. We achieve this though constant innovation as well as first class customer care. Located just outside New Orleans, Oracle Lighting has received accolades from numerous organizations for our business practices, including being listed on the Inc500 list of the Fastest Growing Businesses in the USA for 10 years, being awarded SEMA’s Manufacturer of the Year in 2021 and SEMA’s YEN Vanguard Award in 2021 for outstanding contribution to the automotive industry, winning the 2022 Louisiana Lantern Award for Manufacturing Excellence and being named The Small Business Administration’s Exporter of the Year and a Small Business Champion by the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee.

About JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is the economic development organization for the parish with the main objective of attracting, growing, and creating new business in the area. JEDCO’s mission is to proactively influence the economy through the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, and investment in Jefferson Parish. Located in the growing Churchill Technology & Business Park, JEDCO supports the Jefferson Parish economy through its award-winning economic development services program and a dynamic small business financing arm. Since inception, JEDCO has attracted global brands to the community, including Fuji Vegetable Oil, Sleep Number, Dyno Nobel, and US Foods in recent years. The organization has generated millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs in Jefferson Parish.