GiveNOLA Day Raises $7.3M for 1,004 Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Foundation said that the 11th annual GiveNOLA Day generated more than $7.3 million in donations for 1,004 nonprofits. The total number of online contributions exceeded 50,000 donations at the close of the 24-hour period.

The annual fundraising event was hosted by Baptist Community Ministries, “powered” by Entergy and supported by dozens of additional sponsors.

“At the foundation, we believe everyone can be a philanthropist, and GiveNOLA Day demonstrates this,” said Andy Kopplin, GNOF president and CEO, in a press release. “With 1,025 registered nonprofits participating – more than ever – and the $7.3 million raised, this year’s GiveNOLA Day served as yet another reminder that our region is filled with good people who work tirelessly and give selflessly to help us overcome the challenges our region faces.”



“GiveNOLA Day taking place in May is such a strategic time for our nonprofits,” said Inman Houston, BCM president and CEO. “We’re all accustomed to giving at the end of the year. We all love the tax deductions that come with philanthropic and nonprofit giving. But this is the time of year when some of that giving is slow, and so very creatively the Greater New Orleans Foundation has come up with an initiative to give a boost to the nonprofits in our community, and we at BCM are thrilled to be a part of it.

GiveNOLA Day provides support for more than 1,000 regional nonprofits in 13 southeast Louisiana parishes. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $64.3 million. The majority of gifts are $100 or less.

“At the Greater New Orleans Foundation, we acknowledge how fortunate we are to live in one of the most generous regions in this country. Every single year, GiveNOLA Day shows us just that,” said David Barksdale, GNOF board chair.

During GiveNOLA Day, nonprofits competed for cash awards based on the amount of funds raised and total number of unique donors. The preliminary results offer a glimpse at the community’s priorities:

Most Number of Unique Donors (listed in first through fifth order for each category)

Small: Trap Dat Cat, Clearwater Wildlife Sanctuary, Crescent City Café, New Orleans Pride Center, Glass Roots

Medium: SpayMart, Be Loud Studios, Zeus’ Rescue, Friends of Franklin Foundation, Animal Rescue New Orleans

Large: Team Gleason Foundation, Louise S. McGehee School, Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Second Harvest Food Bank, Louisiana SPCA

Most Money Raised